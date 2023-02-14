Bella Ramsey has a message for anyone upset about LGBTQ+ characters in ‘The Last Of Us’

Bella Ramsey at Ellie in ‘The Last Of Us’ (Photo: Liane Hentscher/HBO)

One of the stars of HBO’s The Last Of Us has a simple message to viewers upset about LGBTQ+ characters on the show.

They’ll just “have to get used to it,” says Bella Ramsey, who plays 14-year-old Ellie opposite Pedro Pascal’s Joel.

The Last Of Us is based on a video game of the same name. A fungal infection that reduces people to zombies has ravaged the world. The show centers on the survivors of the pandemic.

Besides featuring an acclaimed gay couple in the third episode, played by Murray Bartlett and Nick Offerman, Ellie’s sexuality plays an important part in her character arc in the coming weeks.

Speaking to GQ, Ramsey said, “I know people will think what they want to think. But they’re gonna have to get used to it. If you don’t want to watch the show because it has gay storylines, because it has a trans character, that’s on you, and you’re missing out. It isn’t gonna make me afraid. I think that comes from a place of defiance.”

Prior to The Last Of Us, Ramsey, 19, was best known for a small role in Games of Thrones.

Right-wing journalist Ben Shapiro was among those to criticize episode three of The Last Of Us. He dubbed it “Brokeback Zombie Farm”.

If The Last Of Us stays faithful to its video game storyline, you can expect plenty more LGBTQ+ representation in future episodes of the show. HBO has already announced it has commissioned a second season after the first few episodes enjoyed high ratings after debuting last month.