Breaking news: conspiring alt-right trolls on the internet just outdid themselves in the worst way possible!

After a thread from “transvestigators” on Reddit went viral, trans social media star Dylan Mulvaney addressed their latest harebrained theory: she’s actually a cis woman.

Yes, this is the same creator who faced countless vicious and transphobic attacks from conservatives in the past year.

As the 27-year-old said in a new TikTok video that has received over 1.9 million views, “This might be one of the more wild things that you see on the internet today.”

Watch.

According to GLAAD, “transvestigating ” — a portmanteau of the words “trans” and “investigating” — maliciously “targets cisgender public figures … and then ‘investigates’ them, offering fake pseudo-scientific ‘evidence’ that they are transgender.” The hateful conspiracy theories come with the “bigoted” implication that “being a transgender person is a bad thing.”

In Mulvaney’s case, theorists concluded “she must have been born a woman, forcibly transitioned to male as a kid, then transitioned into female in adulthood,” according to a post shown in her TikTok. Oh, brother.

Additionally, the weirdos cited their “evidence,” including what one commenter described as her “soft female clavicles despite the crazy low body fat and a female neck on this probable double flipper.”

Thankfully, Mulvaney laughed it off, quipping: “A double flipper? I sound like a dolphin.”

While the “transvestigation” trope is “not expressly identified as hate speech by social media platforms,” GLAAD notes that “such dehumanizing attacks on peoples’ bodies and identities are a harmful form of bullying and harassment.”

Furthermore, it’s a ridiculous and easily debunked theory, considering Mulvaney’s transition was well-documented in her “365 Days of Girlhood” videos.

“I just think we should check on our conspiracy theorist aunts because I do fear they may have lost their own plot,” she said in the clip.

Still, she joked, “I am thrilled to be joining the cis community once again and to have my name cleared.” LOL.

Aside from the occasional preposterous comment, Mulvaney seems to be living her best life.

Currently, the multi-hyphenate is performing her one-woman show F*ghag at Edinburg’s Fringe Festival through August 25.

According to its site, the show — which scored a four-star rating from The List — is about “an ex-twink” who tries on “a new label for size as she navigates dating, delusion, and God through storytelling, stand-up, and a musical number or two.” She even tapped songwriter Ingrid Michaelson to co-write a touching and vulnerable “11 o’clock number.”

In the meantime, let’s leave the investigative work to the pros — or better yet, let’s stop talking about people’s gender identities and expressions in general.

Check out more behind-the-scenes content from Mulvaney’s new show below.

@dylanmulvaney Happy scale? 78 out of 10. One week left of shows!! ? original sound – stephen