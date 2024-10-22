“I’m a top!” “I’m a bottom!”

OK??? I’m a slave for you??? I cannot hold it??? I cannot control it???

Maybe not, maybe yes. The point is, we can be whatever we want; because baby, we were Born This Way!

“Don’t be a drag, just be a queen”

“Don’t be…” labeling yourself like that!

The latest online trend that’s giddying up the gays appears to poke fun at the longstanding practice of using bedroom preferences as an identity. For decades, gay men have declared themselves to be “tops” or “bottoms,” with distinct traits attached to each role. The regressive phenomenon has only gotten worse with the apps, which encourage users to publicize their favorite position.

But what do these labels really mean? We know the stereotypes: tops are masculine husks; bottoms are effeminate queens.

But then… who gets to be a Lamborghini??? Or a Hollywood star???

“i’m a top” “im a bottom” okay??? im a Lamborghini ??? I’m a Hollywood star ???

I’m a little bit tipsy when I drive my car ?? — charlie (@badgal_cd) October 21, 2024

The aforementioned lyrics are from noted socialite and gay icon Alexis Rose, who inspired queers everywhere with her debut single, “A Little Bit Alexis.” The fictional Schitt’s Creek character, played by Annie Murphy, performs the song in front of one of the town’s namesakes, Jocelyn Shitt, and her mother, Hollywood starlet Moira Rose.

Critically acclaimed reviewed, the song is unforgettable. And we truly mean… unforgettable!

The beat is thumping, the lyrics are fun and whimsical. In other words, “A Little Bit Alexis” is the perfect gay anthem!

Alexis Rose may be stuck in Schitt’s Creek and living in a motel room with her brother (Daniel Levy). But as the head of Alexis Rose Communications, she’s also a media mogul.

As human beings, we have the power to create our own reality. Alexis reminds us of that very important fact.

Anybody can be a top if they put their mind to it… or if they say so on a hookup app!

"im a top" "im a bottom" okay???? i'm expensive sushi??? I’m a huge cute yacht??? I’m a little bit single, even when I’m not?? — local swamp gay 🦝🦨🦉 (@localswampgay) October 19, 2024

Always on the lookout for a trend, gays started adding other iconic lines to the rhetorical dance. Do you recognize the origin?

(“Over The Moon“)

“I’m a top” “I’m a bottom” okay???? I’m forbidden to produce milk??? In Cyberland we only drink Diet Coke?? — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) October 21, 2024

(Mirage from Drag Race)

“i’m a top” “im a bottom” okay????? im not that nice and im not your sis — rileigh ✰ (@bludayzed) October 21, 2024

(“Dancing On My Own”)

“I’m a top” “I’m a bottom” Okay??? I’m in the corner watching you kiss her — Cody Wimmer (@Cody_Wimmer) October 21, 2024

“I’m a top.” “I’m a bottom.” Okay?????

i’m in the the corner, watching you kiss her, ohhohoh — mikey 🕺✨ (@Blitheringmikey) October 22, 2024

(aespa)

“I’m a top” “I’m a bottom” Okay??? I’m like some kind of supernova, watch out — Kenny (@kenardmarquez) October 22, 2024

(nursery rhyme classic)

"i'm a top" "i'm a bottom" okay??? i’m a little teapot short and stout — gibson (@gibsongrumbles) October 21, 2024

(Gaga)

“i’m a top” “i’m a bottom” okay?????? i’m gonna marry the night!!!!! I won’t give up on my life!! I’m a warrior queen live passionately tonight!!! — mr. koen 🎃 (@atylerisborn) October 22, 2024

(TLC “No Scrubs”)

“I’m a top” “I’m a bottom” okay? I’m hanging out the passenger side of my best friend's ride trying to holla at you — Jamie Lee Squirtis (@EmilioEmm) October 21, 2024

(Taylor Swift)

"i'm a top" "i'm a bottom" okay??? I’m on a bench in coney island wondering where did my baby go??? the fast times, the bright lights, the merry-go???? — mar (@realfvcknlegacy) October 21, 2024

The question of what actually makes someone become a top or bottom has been fraught for generations, and there’s still no clear answer.

A 2015 study found gay men often rely on stereotypes when trying to identify which role they might adopt in a relationship. That means the whole practice isn’t based around pleasure; but rather, societal expectations. And that’s messed up! One of the true pleasures of being LGBTQ+ is the ability to disregard labels.

And if we are going to label ourselves… why not be a Pride handbag??? Or a naughty elf???

