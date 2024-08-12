Image Credits: Joaquin Phoenix via Getty Images (left) | Danny Ramirez via X, @DannyRamirez (right)

Joaquin Phoenix, you’ve got some explaining to do!

The Oscar-winning actor was set to star in a potentially NC-17 gay romance for acclaimed director Todd Haynes (May December, Carol) about two men in 1930s LA who fall in love and have to flee to Mexico.

Well, mere days before production on this untitled film was set to begin, Phoenix himself was on the lam—on the nose, much?

According to IndieWire, the Joker: Folie á Deux star dropped out just as cast and crew was ramping up to shoot in Guadalajara, Mexico in July, putting the entire production on indefinite hold without him. Per reporting, the rash, last-minute decision left many people in limbo, from the film’s financiers to the production crew who still need to be compensated for their work.

He helped write and produce this. After this shit he should be blacklisted. Bitch it was your idea in the first place. https://t.co/qZ77LyBics — TATIANNA (@TATIANNANOW) August 11, 2024

Immediately, speculation turned to why the actor would ditch the project, with many wondering if it had to do with the supposed explicit nature of the story—it was set to be Phoenix’s first gay onscreen role, after all.

But the odd thing was: it was all his idea! “The whole experience was prompted by Joaquin,” Haynes told IndieWire in late 2023. “It was prompted by his daring, his desire to push through barriers and to really get into the uncomfortable places about this relationship.”

After bringing the idea to the director, the two worked alongside screenwriter Jonathan Raymond (who co-wrote Haynes’ 2011 Mildred Pierce miniseries), and Phoenix continued to push it “further into more dangerous territory, sexually.”

As the news spread across the internet, the cinephiles of Gay Twitter X™ began dragging Phoenix through the mud for leaving Haynes and his crew hanging without a Plan B. Here are just a few of the funniest reactions:

Joaquin Phoenix quitting the gay movie he wrote for himself: pic.twitter.com/SsADtAoKRL — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) August 9, 2024

joaquin phoenix before he got cold feet: pic.twitter.com/u8YqHuTm9W — julius xe/xir (@chrisroneyx) August 9, 2024

joaquin phoenix announcing to todd haynes and the cast that he’s quitting pic.twitter.com/Y5BFg25eTN — salvi (@yassambassador) August 9, 2024

Joaquin Phoenix leaving this project days before filming starts despite being the one to pitch it in the first place pic.twitter.com/Bip4HK2xts https://t.co/FOnPeUFJH8 — depressed sinn stan (@sameolegal) August 9, 2024

Though neither Phoenix nor Haynes have made official comment, legendary producer Christine Vachon—whose production shingle Killer Films has been behind Past Lives, Boys Don’t Cry, and much of Haynes’ output—took to Facebook to spill some tea.

“A version of this did happen,” she writes, sharing IndieWire‘s reported piece. “It has been a nightmare.”

The producer also went on to clap back at those attempting to paint Phoenix’s departure as a reason why straight actors shouldn’t be cast in queer roles, less they chicken out and decide they don’t want to go gay-for-pay.

“This was HIS project he brought to US,” Vachon adds, “and Killer [Films’] record on working with LGBTQ actors/crew/directors speaks for itself.”

christine vachon has spoken… hope they sue the hell out of him pic.twitter.com/hhlJ9af3BR — kenza ? (@mstowe_) August 10, 2024

A month ago, news broke that rising star Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick, the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World) was tapped to appear opposite Phoenix, and the role seemed poised to endear him to both the arthouse film crowd and legions of new gay fans.

Yes, among the many indignities of the film falling apart thanks Phoenix’s departure is the fact that we won’t get to watch Ramirez in this “sexually dangerous” role:

it’s a terrible situation but pop crave using this specific picture of Danny Ramirez to get the gays mad is sooo https://t.co/YjG3GIs5y9 — paul (@paulswhtn) August 9, 2024

don't worry todd haynes, *I* can star opposite danny ramirez in a hardcore gay romance film. I already know all my lines. — Gabriel Ojeda-Sagué (@hadeejasouffle) August 9, 2024

imagine getting cold feet over having to kiss danny ramirez,, no you can’t imagine it bc it’s impossible https://t.co/LyPvP442FV — liho?iwtv brainrot (@lihothelizard) August 10, 2024

This is an asshole move Joaquin Phoenix. You just cost Danny Ramirez a chance to work with Todd Haynes and a main role that could’ve been elevated his career to the next level. Backing out of a project 5 days before shooting leaving hundreds unemployed is fucking crazy. https://t.co/w33aU1LtWE — Nico Antonio Valencia (@tontonico) August 9, 2024

According to Indiewire, Haynes will now focus his attention on limited series Trust for HBO, adapting the Hernan Diaz novel “about upper-class financial ruin in the 20th century,” which will reunite him with co-writer Jon Raymond and their Mildred Pierce star Kate Winslet.

So, does that mean this particular “explicit gay romance” movie is a non-starter? Well, it’s certainly not happening any time soon. As Variety reports, financing for the untitled film very much “hinged on Phoenix’s casting,” so it was unlikely they would’ve found a suitable star replacement on such short-notice.

Still, that didn’t stop the internet from dream-casting the role:

Someone call Mason Gooding quick! Tell Danny Ramirez to get ready on set ASAP! https://t.co/RxZQR9o2PU pic.twitter.com/xXPmcwEpLs — El Mago Haitiano (@AtlantisFell) August 9, 2024

If now is not the best time to use the emergency Paul Mescal or Josh O'Connor bat signal, then when? https://t.co/AdEAR5AFAL — itsonlyzach (@itsonlyzach) August 9, 2024

He's waiting for your call, guys. And, he'll bring that sweater too. https://t.co/U5J8FgAV6A pic.twitter.com/7r4NVjonto — Addison Wylie (@AddisonWylie) August 9, 2024

But, hey, maybe this is all part of Phoenix’s method preparation for the role. After all, what’s more gay than completely ditching your plans, right?

actually, making super explicit plans with someone and then flaking last minute is the most authenticity gay thing he could have done https://t.co/FkD8ZfUSCg — Fran Zaya, no the other one (@salmattos) August 9, 2024