It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

GAL PALS: Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King finally addressed those longstanding gay rumors about their relationship. [People]

MAMA’S BOY: In an explosive new interview, the mother of disgraced Call Me By Your Name star Armie Hammer addressed her son’s rumored cannibalism by saying he “was not eating people” and did not sexually assault anyone. [DailyMail]

OLYMPIC FASHION: Gay Olympic hero Greg Louganis has partnered with men’s clothing brand Chubbies to launch a vibrant collection of summer looks that pay tribute to the 1984 Games in Los Angeles, where he won two gold medals.

MARVEL UPDATE: Heartstopper hottie Kit Connor updated fans about rumors of him joining the MCU to play gay superhero Hulkling and we’re going to need a minute. [ComicBookMovie.com]

QUEER EYE FOR THE STRAIGHT UP TEA: Following months of behind-the-scenes drama on Netflix‘s Queer Eye, co-host Tan France spoke his peace on the show’s upcoming first season since Bobby Berk left the series. [Newsweek]

MARRY THE NIGHT: The gay French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has caused an international scandal by inadvertently outing the news that Lady Gaga is engaged to her boyfriend of four years, Michael Polansky. In a clip Attal shared to social media, Mother Monster can be heard introducing Polansky as her fiancé.

The Prime Minister of France, Gabriel Attal, has shared a short video on his TikTok greeting Lady Gaga and fiancé Michael Polanski:



“Thank you Lady Gaga for your stunning performance at the opening ceremony. It was breathtaking. ??” #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/AHMeOKXAsl — Little Monsters Official (@lilmonsfanclub) July 29, 2024

THE ONE WITH THE QUEER-CODED CHARACTER: Lisa Kudrow thought Matthew Perry’s character Chandler Bing on Friends was gay — just like the rest of us. [LGBTQ Nation]

SHANTAY YOU STAY: Newly crowned RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9 winner [REDACTED] spilled tea on her fellow queens, what she has planned for the future, and Kamala Harris‘ appearance on the finale. [Entertainment Weekly]

BIKINI LEGENDS NEVER DIE: Gay men mourned the end of Olympic Speedo briefs on swimmers at the Paris Games, but the new tight jammers still look hot. [Outsports]

THIRST TRAP: Speaking of which, Dutch Olympic swimmer Arno Kamminga went viral for his very revealing, non-Speedo swimsuit that gave the illusion of being transparent in certain places.

PLOT TWIST: Love Island’s unexpected bromance between contestants Aaron and Rob got fans swooning and homophobes fuming. [INTO]

BEACH BOOK ALERT: Red, White and Royal Blue author Casey McQuiston’s new novel The Pairing is about slutty bisexuals in love and explores how queer sex can be transformational. Sold! [Rolling Stone]

SECRETS REVEALED: What’s it like when a celebrity shows up at a gay bathhouse? [Gaycities]

NEW ERA UNLOCKED: After garnering fame a decade ago as groundbreaking out gay rapper Le1F, the musician now goes by Kalifa and has released his first video in seven years, “Right Now.”

