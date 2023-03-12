The queerest and most iconic Oscar red carpet fashions that still have us gagging to this day

credit: Getty Images

The Oscars may technically be the biggest night in movies, but for queer couch potato fashionistas around the world it’s also the Olympics of the celebrity red carpet.

While we’re all for giving actors, directors, screenwriters and assorted production film staff their flowers, many of us just want to forget our problems for a few hours and judge watch really famous rich people awkwardly answer questions while maneuvering past their A-list colleagues decked out in ridiculously expensive drip. Raise a glass for Queen Joan Rivers!

And if we’re keeping it real, most of us may not remember who won Best Supporting Actor last year (apologies to Troy Kotsur!), but we can still recollect the exact moment we first laid eyes – and howled – at Bjork’s Swan Dress™ or The Jolie Leg™.

Despite the Academy’s fraught history with LGBTQ+ stars, our community – including our fiercest allies – have been serving memorable lewks for decades. It’s what we do!

So until we see what the 2023 Oscar class has to bring, sashay down the red carpet memory lane with these fearlessly unforgettable Academy Award couture classics:

Cher in 1986

MOTHER! After getting snubbed for her performance in Mask, Cher made sure she wouldn’t get further ignored by The Academy and turned it all the way up in this massive feathered headpiece and midriff-baring dominatrix meets showgirl Bob Mackie ensemble. Her message was heard loud and clear and two years late she took home the Best Actress Oscar for Moonstruck.

Bjork in 2001

You may not recall that Bjork was nominated for Best Song that year, but you definitely haven’t forgotten about the Oscar golden egg that was The Swan Dress™ . Created by Macedonian designer Marjan Pejoski, the fowl frock became the butt of jokes capped off when Ellen DeGeneres wore a replica while hosting the Emmys later that year. Halloween has never been the same.

Timothee Chalamet in 2022

The Call Me By Your Name star turned the boring men’s tux uniform on its head by going topless underneath this sequined bolero jacket and simultaneously raised the bar on male décolletage. All hail our reigning straight twink legend.

Celine Dion in 1999

You would have thought Celine Dion had hit an iceberg when she rolled up to the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in this Dior backwards white tuxedo in 1999. But, eventually, hearts went on and Celine proved she had the style sense of a smooth criminal.

Madonna in 1991

The Material Girl took her Marilyn Monroe homage up a notch arriving to the 63rd Annual Academy Awards in this white diamond encrusted strapless gown with matching fur. To further solidify her place amid Hollywood royalty, Madonna accessorized her look as only the Queen of Pop could — by bringing the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, as her date.

Ariana DeBose in 2022

Ariana did the thing before she did the thing! We stan the first openly queer woman of color to win an acting Oscar (Supporting Actress for West Side Story) and this red-hot custom Valentino suit/gown hybrid. Get it, sis!

Lady Gaga in 2019

If Little Monsters still put their paws up they’d be stretched way up high for our bisexual Mother Monster’s classic black Alexander McQueen old Hollywood gown. Meat dresses could never!

Jennifer Lopez in 2003

J.Lo was giving Jackie O vibes in this mint green vintage Valentino number during the tail end of the Bennifer 1.0 era. Not only has she barely aged in 20 years, but she even managed to rebuild her Camelot with Affleck. She is an icon, a queen, and a wizard!

Elton John in 2020



The closet door bustdown OG took home his second Oscar for Best Song and showcased his quintessential and bedazzling flair like the eternal “Rocketman” has been doing for over 50 years. Two snaps up for King Elton.

Angelina Jolie in 2012

Not content with mothering her six real-life children, the bisexual goddess birthed The Jolie Leg™ from underneath her black Atelier Versace gown in front of the whole world on February 26, 2012. Despite much fanfare, her seventh offspring’s whereabouts have not been seen since.

Billy Porter in 2019

Billy Porter glided into fashion history in this Christian Siriano black velvet tuxedo gown and forever changed the Oscar red carpet. Politics have always been present at the Academy Awards, but this luxurious brand of fashion activism delineated the A-list stroll up to the Dolby Theatre into two eras: Before Porter and After Porter. We bow to thee, sir.

Halle Berry in 2002

In 2002, Halle Berry broke an overdue barrier by becoming the first Black woman to win Best Actress and simultaneously brought international fame to Lebanese designer Elie Saab by clinching the feat wearing his exquisite mesh and burgundy gown. A historic moment forever captured in gorgeous opulence.

Sam Smith in 2016

Prior to getting right-wing homophobes’ panties up in bunch for daring to be proud of who they are, Sam Smith went old school Hollywood glam and served up James Bond realness in this classic tailored Dunhill tuxedo. Fittingly, they took home the Best Song Oscar for “Writings on the Wall” from Spectre. Now, we just need an openly gay man to actually win an acting Oscar so their acceptance speech flub can be fully expunged from the annals of history.

Simu Liu in 2022

Rare is the man that can pull off a scarlet suit, but then again few men are as gorgeous as Simu Liu. The clandestine harness, the form-fitting slacks, and the exposed bare ankles not only add a bit of kink to the Valentino getup, but are the 3 other reasons we still can’t stop obsessing over this sizzling red fit.

Demi Moore in 1989

The look that birthed a Lululemon uprising! Demi Moore chose chaos and channeled her inner Renaissance maven by way of spin class as she stormed the Oscar red carpet wearing a voluminous floor-length satin coat over a corset, a brocade skirt, and the now-infamous spandex bike shorts. Yes kids, bike shorts! The ’80s were a special time.

Barbra Streisand in 1969

The 1969 Oscars were quite the scandal. Not only did the Best Actress category wind up in a tie with Barbra Streisand and Katharine Hepburn sharing the honor, but Streisand had the TV censors working overtime when she showed up in this Arnold Scassi nude-illusion blouse and matching see-through bell bottom trousers. Forget what ya heard, Babs got back!

Colman Domingo in 2021

Real men wear pink! Domingo in this Versace fabulousness will continue to be the only definition of hot pink ad infinitum.