The scary hot men of ‘Scream VI’ have us ready to face our fears

Image Credits: Josh Segarra (‘AJ And The Queen,’ Netflix), Mason Gooding (Instagram, @masonthegooding), Jack Champion (Instagram, @jackchampion)

Do you like scary movies?

This weekend, Ghostface takes Manhattan in the sixth installment of the Scream franchise, a meta horror-whodunit series that’s been beloved by queer audiences ever since Drew Barrymore picked up that landline in 1996.

But, if you need proof that these movies are really for the gays, look no further than the cast of Scream VI, which is chock full of handsome hunks who are steaming up the screen.

In honor of the film’s release, here’s a rundown of its potential victims/suspects/crush-worthy stars:

*Caution: If you want to go into Scream VI completely cold, some minor character details are revealed ahead!*

Mason Gooding

Look, we haven’t been shy about our appreciation of Mason Gooding on this here website, so we’re thrilled his Chad Meeks-Martin survived the previous film to return as part of our “Core Four” alongside Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, and Jasmin Savoy-Brown.

With the Scream VI press blitz, Gooding’s even treating us to a muscle-forward fitness feature in Men’s Health magazine, which we devoured immediately—you know, for some workout tips! But, the truth is, the Booksmart and Love, Victor star is one of our current reigning thirst trap kings, so we already knew he was delivering the goods.

*Hot tip: Gooding goes shirtless for a costume party scene in Scream VI—here, we’ll give you a minute to buy your theater tickets now!

Josh Segarra

Look, the only bad thing we can say about the handsome Josh Segarra is that the guy doesn’t have an Instagram! Thankfully, there are plenty of fan accounts out there keeping the spark alive.

The actor has had a busy past couple of years, turning up in everything from She-Hulk to Orange Is The New Black to the short-lived AJ And The Queen opposite RuPaul himself. But we’d wager most gays fell for him as Brooke’s sweet-but-dopey, on-again-off-again boyfriend in The Other Two, where he’s just irresistibly charming.

And, no spoilers, but: Segarra has an out-of-nowhere shirtless scene in Scream VI that had the audience gasping louder than any jump scare. Get ready!

Jack Champion

Jack Champion might be a relatively fresh face on the scene, but he already has credits in two of the highest grossing films of all time! He’s got a (very small) role in Avengers: Endgame—credited as “Kid On A Bike”—and, more recently, appeared in Avatar: The Way Of Water as “Spider,” the human boy raised among the Na’vi.

Now he joins the Scream-iverse as Ethan Landry, the college roommate of Gooding’s Chad, who becomes an early suspect when Ghostface strikes again—or would that be too obvious? Champion’s fun in the dopey role, which is a far cry from his work on Pandora in Avatar.

Dermot Mulroney

And, for those who like their studs with a little more salt and pepper, never fear: Dermot Mulroney is here!

We’ve always loved Mulroney, whose been bringing an easy charisma and gravitas to his work for over 35 years now. With roles in ’90s classics like My Best Friend’s Wedding and Copycat, he’s got the perfect vibe to stand alongside Scream “legacy” star Courtney Cox—which, coincidentally, means this is a Friends reunion, since he featured in a few episodes back in ’03.

The actor has perfectly aged into daddy mode, here playing Detective Bailey—on the case of the new Ghostface killings in New York—who also happens to be the father of Quinn, roomie to our heroes Sam and Tara.

Thomas Cadrot

And, finally, we have to make mention of Thomas Cadrot, who plays Brooks, Gail Weathers’ new beau. It’s a small part, sure, but he definitely makes an impression because, well, have you seen him?

If he looks familiar, that’s because Cadrot has stayed booked and busy this past decade, appearing in everything from Charmed to The Flash to iZombie to the new Nancy Drew series—come to think of it, The CW must’ve had this man on speed dial. (We would, too!)