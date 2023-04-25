The Seattle Mariners Twitter account is… pretty gay actually

Photo credit: Seattle Mariners/Twitter

The Seattle Mariners are one of the most promising young teams in Major League Baseball. They also have one of the most unintentionally gay Twitter accounts.

In recent days, the Mariners have shared a few provocative pictures of their players getting doused with water, and even highlighted a dugout dance for good measure. While players getting splashed with gatorade is commonplace across sports, we must admit that receiving an H20-induced facial is less common.

Toescar Hernandez, the player featured in the image below, is sure opening his mouth wide.

He must be really thirsty!

There's A LOT going on but we're here for it ? pic.twitter.com/SIH0roAVOk — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 23, 2023

To complete this fun scene, Hernandez is also outfitted in a medieval-style hat and holding a golden trident–the weapon of Poseidon or Neptune, god of the sea. That’s fitting because the name “Mariners” is supposed to honor Seattle’s nautical culture.

We love a theme!

Baseball players often come up with signature celebrations throughout the season, probably because there are 162 games and they need something to keep them entertained.

Famously, the Boston Red Sox performed a home run laundry cart celebration during their 2021 playoff run.

BRING OUT THE ? pic.twitter.com/tgjvVWLwrO — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 16, 2021

They were so committed to the routine, they stuck with it regardless of the situation–even if they were down six runs in a crucial championship game.

It’s called dedication, sweetie!

The most somber laundry cart celebration of the season from Rafael Devers and the Red Sox down 7-1 in Game 5 of the ALCS pic.twitter.com/wEWNkBzxZ4 — Joon Lee (@joonlee) October 21, 2021

But the Mariners are stretching the norms of gimmicky celebrations this season. Here is outfielder Jarred Kelenic being splashed with a 💦 shot to the face after a home run.

He may not be Aquaman, but he’s as ruggedly handsome as Jason Momoa.

ok he's not ACTUALLY aquaman ? pic.twitter.com/Dw2meesKrf — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 23, 2023

The trident is the only element missing from the above photo. Fortunately for Kelenic, he was awarded the trident the very next night.

As you may notice, the 23-year-old slugger also has a sweet smile. His effervescence is palpable. And his bleached blonde hair makes a statement! We are here to help if he’s going through something.

.@jarredkelenic appreciates the love from all of you ? pic.twitter.com/adEqwMYNtK — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 15, 2023

As any Instagay knows, it takes a lot of collaboration to share the perfect thirsty shot on social media. Photos are sent to friends, advice is solicited about the best time to post.

That’s why it’s crucial for the Mariners’ social media team to buy in. Thankfully, they do.

This captain is gold–as is JP Crawford’s face. The 💦 stung the shortstop right in the eyes!

the roof is closed but it's still raining pic.twitter.com/qALN3vTkyM — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 16, 2023

It’s apparent the Mariners’ dugout is an expressive place. Despite the conservative culture of baseball, players aren’t afraid to show each other a little love.

We’ll see if the Mariners keep this up. The trident, for all of its brilliance, just made its on-field debut last week.

But the Mariners seem committed to keeping up the act. Let’s hope the 💦 shots keep coming all summer long.

Scroll down for some more shots of the Mariners just having some fun…

WELL THIS IS NEW ? pic.twitter.com/gSFOwYgL8S — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 19, 2023