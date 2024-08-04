The Speedo Olympics! The hottest swimsuit fits at the 2024 Paris Summer Games

Olympic fever has taken over the world.

One week into the 2024 Paris Summer Games and we can’t stop binging on all the fierce athleticism on display from Team USA and all the other competitors giving it their all in pursuit of greatness.

However, another aspect grabbing our gay attention is the Olympic studs that have emerged – specifically from the swimming pool – to shine in all their thirst trap glory.

Divers and swimmers can’t help but flaunt their extremely fit physiques as being scantily-clad comes with the territory. So to fully honor their dedication to the sport, it’s only fitting that we give proper due to their itty-bitty uniforms.

On the heels of Miami, Los Angeles and New York Swim Week, let’s take a minute to respectfully gaze at some some of our favorite men’s swimwear looks from the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games…