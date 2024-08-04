battle of the bulge

The Speedo Olympics! The hottest swimsuit fits at the 2024 Paris Summer Games

By Editors August 4, 2024 at 8:00am
Olympians in speedos

Olympic fever has taken over the world.

One week into the 2024 Paris Summer Games and we can’t stop binging on all the fierce athleticism on display from Team USA and all the other competitors giving it their all in pursuit of greatness.

However, another aspect grabbing our gay attention is the Olympic studs that have emerged – specifically from the swimming pool – to shine in all their thirst trap glory.

Divers and swimmers can’t help but flaunt their extremely fit physiques as being scantily-clad comes with the territory. So to fully honor their dedication to the sport, it’s only fitting that we give proper due to their itty-bitty uniforms.

On the heels of Miami, Los Angeles and New York Swim Week, let’s take a minute to respectfully gaze at some some of our favorite men’s swimwear looks from the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games…

Long Daoyi and Wang Zongyuan (China)

Chinese divers at the Olympics

Synchronized legends.

Andrew Capobianco (USA)

As they say, heroes don’t always wear capes.

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated

One Comment*

Add your Comment

Please log in to add your comment
Need an account? Register *It's free and easy.

More in Eleganza*

Latest*