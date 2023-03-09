The true horror of family-friendly drag brunch revealed by brave internet mom

(@thecuratedlobe/TikTok)

A mom in Canada has gone “undercover” at a family-friendly drag brunch to reveal the true horror of what goes on.

TheCuratedLobe is the official TikTok account for an ear piercing studio in Oakville, Ontario. The woman that runs it usually posts videos about… well, ear piercings and jewelery. However, a video she posted yesterday showed what happened when she took her two young daughters to a drag event.

“We saw the controversy surrounding children and drag queens these days. I thought I would go undercover and take our girls to a drag show and see what kind of horrible trauma they endure,” she begins, preparing viewers for what lies ahead.

The mom dressed up so she could pass “incognito”, wearing various sparkling accessories in her ears.

Upon arrival at the restaurant (vegan establishment ‘Community’ on Kerr Street, Oakville), the girls had makeup applied to fit in with the proceedings. The family took their seats and mom said she had to have a drink to steel her nerves for what was to come.

Then, “The first queen came out and how dare she look like that,” says the mom, suggesting her look was not great. The queen actually looked amazing.

Her daughters give tips to the drag queens, “as obviously we had to immerse them in the whole experience so we could document the trauma afterwards.”

Astute viewers would have realized by now the video is meant as satire.

The mom’s daughters were then singled out for some special attention. Drag queens stuck sparkles on their faces. The girls then took part in a dance competition to “Baby Shark”, which disgusts the mom.

“‘Baby Shark’ is so, like, last year.”

“They danced around but they will never get over this later. They will carry this trauma their entire lives.”

She concluded, “You can tell they hated it, so we’ll try church next Sunday instead.”

Her kids looked like they had an amazingly fun time.

The video quickly went viral when reposted to Twitter.

Conservative mom goes undercover at drag show for kids… ?? pic.twitter.com/H3rKxFsarQ — Joss Prior?Psychodelicia? (@joss_prior) March 8, 2023

It’s had hundreds of thousands of likes on TikTok and many comments of praise.

“Yes mama, raise them with love in their hearts and sparkles on their face! Love it,” said one person.

“Wow 😂 they’re just genuinely good people. Shook!”, said another.

I think most missed the sarcasm, and nodded along. — Joss Prior?Psychodelicia? (@joss_prior) March 9, 2023

I cannot tell you the emotional journey I went through…

Seeing the title, watching the end w/o sound, then watching the whole thing..

Bravo! Funny has been won today 😂 — Dalton Davis (@Bookmark_DD) March 9, 2023

Couldn't tell that was satire for faaaar too long — Lena Dhalgren (@future_lena) March 8, 2023