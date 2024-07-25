The Trump campaign just made its gravest error yet: they f*cked with cat people.

It all started with a recently resurfaced Fox News interview between Trump’s “deeply weird and creepy” VP pick, J.D. Vance, and Tucker Carlson from July 2021.

Whilst attacking the left, the Ohio senator told the infamous idiot news commentator: “We’re effectively run in this country … by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too.”

Oof, bad move!

And after 2019’s mega-flop musical Cats, haven’t poor feline-lovers been through enough?!

JD Vance says women who haven’t given birth like Kamala Harris are “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives,” and have “no direct stake” in America. pic.twitter.com/3DJY3pQTGe — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 22, 2024

The apparent Diet Mountain Dew enthusiast then went on to attack specific Democratic leaders like Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, and AOC, asserting that “the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children” and “we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it.”

For one thing, his critiques were not only unwarranted, but untrue. Vice President Harris has two stepchildren and Buttigieg had already become a father after adopting twins with his husband Chasten.

Plus, as Buttigieg recently explained to CNN, it’s wildly inappropriate to talk about someone else’s family nor connect that to their “direct stake” in the future.

Buttigieg: I mean the really sad thing is he said that after Chasten and I had been through fairly heartbreaking setback in our adoption journey. He couldn't have known that, but maybe that's why you shouldn't be talking about other people’s children pic.twitter.com/lFHV44ONPp — Acyn (@Acyn) July 24, 2024

“The really sad thing is he said that after Chasten and I had been through a fairly heartbreaking setback in our adoption journey,” he said. “He couldn’t have known that, but maybe that’s why you shouldn’t be talking about other people’s children.”

Get him, Pete!

Still, Vance’s biggest mistake was evidently using the words “childless cat ladies.”

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz — who’s been crushing it with the commentary on Twitte r X — said as much in a recent interview on MSNBC: “They went after cat people, good luck with that. Turn on the internet and see what cat people do when you go after that.”

He added, “It would be funny, if it wasn’t so sad. They see the least fortunate among us as scapegoats and punchlines for them. Kamala Harris and Democrats see them as our neighbors.” Purr indeed!

Good luck betting against Kamala Harris. Good luck betting against America. pic.twitter.com/mMQGgcHUHF — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) July 25, 2024

Fittingly, the “childless cat ladies” of the internet are speaking out en masse.

Jennifer Aniston, who rarely makes political statements, shared a clip of Vance’s comments to her Instagram Story.

“I truly can’t believe this is coming from a potential VP of the United States,” the actress wrote. “Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too.”

Who’s licking their paws now, J.D.?

Jennifer Aniston slams Trump’s running mate JD Vance for his comments about women without children:



“I truly can't believe this is coming from a potential VP of The United States. Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I… pic.twitter.com/ULC6ro7Nl4 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 25, 2024

Moreover, the internet was quick to point out that Taylor Swift — a.k.a. the biggest celebrity in the world right now — is, in fact, a childless cat lady.

Looks like it’s working out pretty well for her. Meow!

Now that JD Vance's attack on "childless cat ladies" has been unearthed, all the Trump campaign can do is brace for impact pic.twitter.com/DFWwL3WG2A — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) July 23, 2024

Now, childless cat people on social media — many of whom are part of the LGBTQ+ community — are rising up to call out Vance and Trump’s platform.

As X user @EdMcKeown wrote, “I’m a gay childless cat dad, and I’ll be voting for Kamala. Not because I’m gay, not because I’m childless, not because I’m a cat dad. But because Republicans are f*cking fascists.”

I’m a gay childless cat dad, and I’ll be voting for Kamala.



Not because I'm gay.

Not because I’m childless.

Not because I’m a cat dad.



But because Republicans are fucking fascists. #Harris2024ForTheWin https://t.co/V43ge6vXaT — Dr. Edward Mc Keown ? (@EdMcKeown) July 24, 2024

THIS.



I AM a childless cat lady and I'm living my best life~ ????????????



??????



Fellow childfree cat ladies, post your selfies below! ? https://t.co/skZXl1xOHW pic.twitter.com/3UpfyIL376 — Dr Blair Williams?????? (@BlairWilliams26) July 25, 2024

I was kind of stung by Vance's comments re: childless cat ladies, in that gay guys are a subtype of childless cat lady — Jordan Gisselbrecht (@jaygisselbrecht) July 25, 2024

If the immediate reaction to the resurfaced clip is any indicator, the Republicans better prepare themselves for some serious cat scratch fever.

The whole situation recalls Netflix‘s 2019 documentary Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer.

In the doc, a group of cat-loving internet sleuths band together to take down a man who committed acts of cruelty against kittens online.

Spoiler alert: the childless cat ladies always come out on top!