Let’s welcome Jermelle Simon, best known for his role in Netflix‘s The Upshaws family, to the LGBTQ one!

The 35-year-old actor came out as gay in a heartwarming video posted on October 11 for National Coming Out Day.

“I have decided that I am enough, I want to thank everyone who has helped me to get to that place where I feel seen, where I feel like I belong, where I feel loved,” Simon, whose character Bernard Junior came out as gay in the Netflix sitcom’s first season, said.

“Thank you for providing a space where I can come on the internet and say I am a Black gay man.”

A poignant James Baldwin quote captioned the post: “You have to go the way your blood beats. If you don’t live the only life you have, you won’t live some other life, you won’t live and life at all.”

In addition to wishing himself a Happy National Coming Out Day, Simon also addressed “the ones who feel like now is the time,” “the ones who feel like maybe later,” and “the ones who may never come out.”

“I’ve decided to embrace myself fully, all the parts of me,” he explained.

“I’ve decided to love myself unconditionally. I’ve decided that the one thing that I thought was the biggest curse in my life is actually the biggest blessing I could ever receive.”

The comment section was quickly filled with an outpouring of support from friends, fans, and the gays.

His Upshaws co-star (and lesbian icon) Wanda Sykes wrote, “Love you Jermelle! (PROUD AUNTIE) 🫶🏾 🌈,” while queer comedian Kalen Allen added: “Welcome! Your initiation will be next week. Don’t be late! Your supply list can be found on Grindr!”

In a separate post, he showed humble gratitude for the love alongside a stylish fit: “Thank you. 🫂”

Furthermore, Simon’s coming out felt especially meaningful, considering his character’s queer arc was seen as monumental for queer and Black representation.

As he told Gaye Magazine in 2023, LGBTQ+ fans reached out to him with “love and support” following the series’ revelation.

“Bernard has helped so many people and helped them with their confidence and brought light to a lot of coming out journeys,” he said at the time. “As an actor and an artist, I’m happy this role will help heal someone and help someone feel seen.”

Simon’s heartwarming message and bravery were indeed a warm reminder of the importance of National Coming Out Day, and we welcome him with open arms!

We’ll see more of his and his character’s journey in the fourth season of The Upshaws, which is set to hit Netflix early next year. In June, the series was renewed for its fifth and final season.

Check out more pics of Jermelle Simon from his amazing Instagram page below.

