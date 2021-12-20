There’s major Mr. Gay World drama as winner gives up title amidst accusations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louw Breytenbach (@louwbreytenbach02)

Mr. Gay World 2021 Louw Breytenbach has said thanks, but no thanks, to the title just weeks after he won.

The 31-year-old South African human rights activist won the competition on October 30, but revealed via his publicist that his relationship with the Mr. Gay World organization has since “deteriorated” because of contractual disputes.

Breytenbach was taken aback when he realized the Mr. Gay World contract, which he has refused to sign, stipulates the organization be his exclusive agent for any bookings or acting gigs. He already has an agent for TV roles, and he’d like to keep it that way.

“I don’t need them to manage whatever TV opportunities I get,” he said. “My suggestion was that they manage me based on opportunities pertaining to the pageant and my role as Mr. Gay World.”

Breytenbach further claims the initial contract he received made vague mention of “remuneration,” but any mention of being paid was removed from an amended version.

He also balked at the clause which stipulated a €5,000 fine should he step down as Mr. Gay World during his time in the position.

“This penalty is unlawful,” he said. “What if they are in breach of contract, should I still pay the penalty? This does not make sense.”

And then there was his uneasiness about the organization’s “inability to be audited when they refused to divulge how funds are used for the Mr Gay World Foundation.”

“I think it is my right to know what happens to [the] money that I raise for the organization in my capacity as Mr Gay World. Who is benefiting from all of [these] sponsorships?”

The contract caused him to worry his image was being “abused,” reports The Citizen.

“I am disappointed as I really thought the Mr Gay World competition was a platform I could use to broaden my charity work,” Breytenbach said. “I also thought they had the interests of the LGBTQI+ community at heart. Sadly, I was wrong.”

For its part, Mr. Gay World issued this response:

“Mr Gay World confirms it has received the resignation of the current titleholder, Louw Breytenbach from South Africa, following a contractual dispute, despite our best attempts to resolve the matter amicably and reasonably.

We also note the unfortunate press release issued on Mr Breytenbach’s behalf which includes a series of defamatory allegations about the organization and its officials.

We strongly refute these allegations and thoroughly reject Mr Breytenbach’s version of the events as described. Mr Gay World is meeting with its legal team to decide what steps to take and will not issue any further comment for the moment.