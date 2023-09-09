There’s nothing hotter than understanding the term “enby”

In episode 10 of Season Two of And Just Like That…, Che Diaz finds comfort outside a comedy club, where a potential love interest affectionately refers to them as “enby.”

“There’s nothing hotter than a strong enby person…sh*t—now I’m sorry. I didn’t even ask if you were open to being called enby,” the character named Toby said.

This scene caused many reactions on X, including confusion, as many viewers had never heard of the term enby before.

Che Diaz and their often controversial role (who will likely be back when AJLT returns for a third season) isn’t the only non-binary character on television, but they have definitely brought a lot of attention to the term.

…So what is enby and why is it an important label?

The term “enby” is pronounced as “N-B” (en-bee) and is a combination of the sounds from the letters “NB,” representing “non-binary.”

Coined in 2013 by a Tumblr user named revolutionator, it serves as an inclusive term for individuals who identify as non-binary, much like the words “boys” and “girls.”

Non-binary individuals, also known as enbies, do not exclusively identify as male or female. They may experience a combination of genders, a complete absence of gender, a fusion of both, or something entirely unique. Rejecting the confines of traditional binary gender systems and labels, non-binary people express themselves in ways that feel most comfortable and authentic to them.

As a result, the term “enby” has become increasingly popular among individuals who identify as non-binary, allowing them to better express their gender identity.

In fact, according to Pew Research data from 2021, 5.1% of adults under the age of 30 identify as transgender or nonbinary.

Enby people can use any pronouns

Enby people often use gender-neutral pronouns like “they/them,” “xe/xyr,” or “ze/zir” to affirm their gender identity. But it’s important to note that not all enby individuals use gender-neutral pronouns exclusively.

Some may prefer to use a combination of gendered and gender-neutral pronouns based on their personal preferences. It is crucial to respect and honor their chosen pronouns as a way of acknowledging and validating their unique gender identity.

The nonbinary flag

The nonbinary flag, which consists of yellow, white, purple, and black stripes, was designed by Kye Rowan in 2014 and has since become an international symbol for those who identify as nonbinary or genderqueer.

Yellow represents individuals whose gender falls outside of the traditional binary.

represents individuals whose gender falls outside of the traditional binary. White is for individuals who embrace multiple or all genders.

is for individuals who embrace multiple or all genders. Purple symbolizes those who identify with genders that combine aspects of both male and female.

symbolizes those who identify with genders that combine aspects of both male and female. Black represents individuals who do not identify with any particular gender.

People across the LGBTQ+ community can identify as enby, and many have also adopted the nonbinary flag as a way to show solidarity and recognition with one another.

Enby is more than just a label

The term enby serves as both an identity label and an act of resistance against gender norms. As non-binary representation grows in pop culture, discussions on gender fluidity and diversity increase. Enby representation in media helps reduce stigma and encourages authenticity among non-binary individuals.

With the growing acceptance of non-binary people, the practice of separating sports competitions and awards based on binary gender categories is being questioned.

Advocates for gender-neutral categories argue for inclusivity and a fair platform across sports, movies, and music, regardless of gender identity. However, controversies arise regarding potential advantages or disadvantages, such as the debate over transgender women in women’s sports.

Be an ally rather than a bystander

While some may not be familiar with the concept of non-binary individuals or the term “enby,” their existence is. valid and has the power to significantly impact a future that values inclusivity. It’s crucial to acknowledge and respect all gender expressions in order to build a society that embraces diversity.

Let’s ensure everyone has a safe space to express themselves, regardless of gender.

