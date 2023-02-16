Gay Twitter™ sounds off on dream same-sex rom-com pairings, now someone get Hollywood on the line!

Just months after letting huge gay rom-com Bros crash at the box office, the public is apparently chomping at the bit for gay romantic comedy content. So, let’s try it again!

The recent valentine fever has especially swept folks up in that need for stunning onscreen romance, and Gay Twitter™ believes they’ve cracked the code on the pairings to do it.

Are most of these actors LGBTQ+? Not really! Are they handsome? Mostly! Do they have chemistry? Let’s watch them kiss a few times to know for sure!

And the cast list is…

Oscar Isaac and Pedro Pascal

this photo of Pedro Pascal and Oscar Isaac is something that can be so personal… pic.twitter.com/bwirVSRNl5 — Renaldo Moon (@scarylildude) February 16, 2023

Top of the list is the ultimate bromance-without-the-“B” pairing, self-described “c*ck tease” Oscar Isaac and self-described “slutty daddy” Pedro Pascal.

Raymond Ablack and Rahul Kohli

Hear me out, a gay romcom starring them as the classic enemies to lovers ?? pic.twitter.com/h28aK8gXap — Call Me Miguelito (@CAdreamboy) February 14, 2023

Because equality means POC getting to have suspicious boyfriend-twin representation too.

Tom Ellis and Sam Heughan

Would Outlander‘s Sam Heughan mind getting a little sinful with pal and Lucifer star Tom Ellis? We sure wouldn’t.

Colin Firth and Hugh Grant

Their combined “bumbling, charming British gent” power might actually be too powerful together.

Mads Mikkelsen and Viggo Mortensen

This bit of Danish double trouble wasn’t our first thought, but everyone’s so creative!

Jimmy Fallon and Shawn Mendes

this was so romcom coded……. pic.twitter.com/CClfcZHcb7 — jo (@ljoseghine) February 15, 2023

We have to draw the line somewhere, guys.

Luke MacFarlane and Zane Phillips

need them to link up like rnpic.twitter.com/5cn7yc3c8T https://t.co/zmnDvtm6hI — ? Jericho ? (@gayhcavill) February 15, 2023

That’s more like it! It won’t get an A+ in the diversity category, but at least they named LGBTQ+ actors this time (and hot ones at that).

Dave Bautista and John Cena

straight actors should leave gay roles for gay actors except for the gay romcom we all need starring dave baustista and john cena — kai (@kaicomedy) February 15, 2023

Are they selling tickets for this smackdown yet?

Jonathan Majors and ???

Give me a gay romcom with Jonathan Majors as a cute baker with a chubby ethnic boyfriend. https://t.co/h459NeAFRo — Keshav Kant (@MxKantEven) February 11, 2023

They said “we don’t care where or with who, but we need to see this hunk romance another man immediately.” And they’re right!