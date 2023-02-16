Gay Twitter™ sounds off on dream same-sex rom-com pairings, now someone get Hollywood on the line!

Just months after letting huge gay rom-com Bros crash at the box office, the public is apparently chomping at the bit for gay romantic comedy content. So, let’s try it again!
The recent valentine fever has especially swept folks up in that need for stunning onscreen romance, and Gay Twitter™ believes they’ve cracked the code on the pairings to do it.
Are most of these actors LGBTQ+? Not really! Are they handsome? Mostly! Do they have chemistry? Let’s watch them kiss a few times to know for sure!
And the cast list is…
Oscar Isaac and Pedro Pascal
Top of the list is the ultimate bromance-without-the-“B” pairing, self-described “c*ck tease” Oscar Isaac and self-described “slutty daddy” Pedro Pascal.
Raymond Ablack and Rahul Kohli
Because equality means POC getting to have suspicious boyfriend-twin representation too.
Tom Ellis and Sam Heughan
Would Outlander‘s Sam Heughan mind getting a little sinful with pal and Lucifer star Tom Ellis? We sure wouldn’t.
Colin Firth and Hugh Grant
Their combined “bumbling, charming British gent” power might actually be too powerful together.
Mads Mikkelsen and Viggo Mortensen
This bit of Danish double trouble wasn’t our first thought, but everyone’s so creative!
Jimmy Fallon and Shawn Mendes
We have to draw the line somewhere, guys.
Luke MacFarlane and Zane Phillips
That’s more like it! It won’t get an A+ in the diversity category, but at least they named LGBTQ+ actors this time (and hot ones at that).
Dave Bautista and John Cena
Are they selling tickets for this smackdown yet?
Jonathan Majors and ???
They said “we don’t care where or with who, but we need to see this hunk romance another man immediately.” And they’re right!
7 Comments
WillParkinson
And not a Billy Eichner to be seen? I’m in!
DBMC
Bros was a really good movie!
Just.my.opinion
DBMC, you are joking, right? You cannot be serious.
SDR94103
steph curry/patrick mahomes. buh bye
xanadude
Luke MacFarlane / Ben Aldridge !!!
andrewl
OMG I watched the clip with Luke MacFarlane and Zane Philips!!! That pairing has my full endorsement. I could not imagine what it would be like to be so physically attractive. I was never particularly good looking and especially now approaching 60 the little sex appeal I had is a fading memory. Seeing two gorgeous handsome sexy men is wonderful, flames the embers of desire. However it also reminds me of how fleeting it all is.
ShiningSex
Jimmy Fallon? Ewwwww. He looks like his private parts would look like a Ken doll.