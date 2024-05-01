These hot dads & twink sons just made ‘MILF Manor’ every gay’s new favorite reality dating show

credit: TLC

Daddy and son fantasies have now made their way to basic cable.

Last year, TLC debuted its latest Bachelor-esque reality series, MILF Manor, in which single moms over the age of 40 (i.e. the MILFs) pursue hookups romance with twentysomething himbos in a beachside villa.

Initially the second season, which premiered on April 28th, looked like more of the same.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

However, for the new season producers shocked viewers and contestants by revealing a homoerotic twist.

The young bros will now be joined by their handsome fathers in the mansion, who will be competing against their sons to see who can score and nab the love of their life. For the love of DILFS!

The five pairs of dads and sons all consist of single fathers between the ages of 51 and 57, with the sons between 21 and 27 years old.

We volunteer as tribute!

If you still don’t think this all sounds very queer, watch as the twist is revealed to the ladies and you’ll soon see why we now identify as MILFs too.

As each of the fiftysomething men arrived to the manor, the ladies gave priceless soundbites.

“OMG the dads are hotter than the sons.”

“I feel faint.”

“Squeeze your butt cheeks together, it pushes your butt up.”

“I cannot believe these are their dads. What’s going on?”

THE DADS ARE HERE ? Father and son will go toe-to-toe as they compete for the chance to find their one true love.#MILFManor is on Sundays at 10/9c! pic.twitter.com/QM5RgHcCNp — TLC Network (@TLC) April 29, 2024

“I don’t know what the dads are doing here, but things are about to get spicy.”

“I need another drink.”

Same gurl, same!!!

Although MILF Manor may not have been on our radar, the twist quickly got the attention of online gays and the dad thirst popped off faster than the drunken inhibitions of a reality dating show contestant.

I really was not going to watch this and then the DAD PARADE happened. #milfmanor #milfmanor2 pic.twitter.com/nWIKrRsUU4 — BlerdLines (@itsblerdlines) April 29, 2024

They’re all str8?? — boy next door (@TTwerk15) May 1, 2024

#milfmanor

Ok so they brought the dads to compete with their sons for a MILF, ok now I gotta watch ? pic.twitter.com/HHbVSTmdtO — Jean Luc Picard (@CaptPiccard) April 29, 2024

It’s all fun and games until the the DILFs show up #milfmanor pic.twitter.com/c7g1Qg5nUl — Duane Jones (He/him) (@artpaysme) April 30, 2024

twunk on the top right isn’t gay!?!? — fico (@puertofico) May 1, 2024

While the concept of fathers and sons vying for the same person may sound strange outside of certain adult films, two of the contestants said they had no issue with the incestuous competition.

“You know, Joey dates older women,” Anthony Schifilliti, 54, told the NY Post about his 21-year-old son.

“We go out [together], Joey’s like my brother, almost. We’ll go out on double dates. I let him develop himself. I give him the right direction, and I let him be him.”

A Night at the Roxbury 2: Parental Guidance Suggested!

credit: TLC (Joey and Anthony Schifilliti).

However, Anthony almost drew the line when a male striptease took place.

“It was traumatic… we almost left the show,” Anthony told Daily Mail. “I was like, ‘What type of show is this? What are you get me involved in?’ They had to calm me down and talk me off the ledge.”

Crisis averted!

credit: TLC (screenshot)

In addition to the inevitable drama that comes from daddies and sons trying to out dom top each other, upcoming episodes feature butt biting and the younger guys partying in red speedos.

Apparently MILF Manor is like every weekend in Fire Island.

We are not sure what else is about to happen at the manor, but we’re firmly seated!

You can watch more of the hot daddy/son action when MILF Manor airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.