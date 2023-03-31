These Melania tweets about Donald Trump’s indictment are just too good

Donald Trump made history again yesterday when he became the first-ever U.S. president to be criminally indicted over that $130,000 hush money payment he allegedly made to Stormy Daniels back in 2016.

The ex-president, who is currently running for the Republican nomination for president in 2024, issued an angry statement last night calling the whole thing a “witch hunt” and accusing Democrats of being out to get him since the day he “came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower.”

“We are going to throw every last one of these Crooked Democrats out of office so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he wrote.

Several Republicans have commented on Trump’s indictment, including Lindsey Graham, who could hardly contain himself on Fox News yesterday, and former first daughter Ivanka Trump, who said she was “pained” for her father on her Instagram Stories.

One person who has remained tight-lipped about the matter, however, is Trump’s wife Melania.

A source told People this week that the ex-FLOTUS is still pretty pissed about the whole thing and that’s why she hasn’t commented, which is understandable. If our husband cheated on us with a porn star while we were at home nursing our newborn son and then paid the woman $130,000 not to talk about it, we might be a little upset too.

“She remains angry and doesn’t want to hear [the alleged hush money payment] mentioned,” the source said, adding that she “wants to ignore it and hopes it will pass, but she doesn’t sympathize with Donald’s plight.”

“She has her son and other close family members. They are tribe-like and usually stick together. Despite what happens to Donald, she will be fine. She is well taken care of.”

Last week, Melania’s former communications director Stephanie Grisham said she doubted the ex-FLOTUS would support her husband if and when he was indicted.

“I would be very, very surprised,” Grisham revealed to Inside Edition. “Because it has to do with Stormy Daniels. It’s just not in her to stand by her man for something like that.”

“She’s not lending him a whole lot of moral support and I’m sure she’s still thinking: ‘You got yourself into this mess. I’m certainly not going to walk beside you and support you as you try to get out of it.’”

Grisham went on to say that, when the Stormy Daniels story first broke in January 2018, Melania was absolutely appalled.

“She always said to me, ‘this is his problem,’” she recalled.

We’ll likely find out just how far Melania is willing to go to support her husband next week. Trump is expected to be arraigned in a New York court on Tuesday, where he will likely enter a not guilty plea.

In the meantime, here’s was folx are saying about the ex-FLOTUS on Twitter…

