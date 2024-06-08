Yes, we can (and should) complain about rainbow capitalism—and how certain corporations talk the LGBTQ+ ally talk every June but don’t walk the walk.

Also… Pride-themed clothing is cute.

This year’s offerings include Calvin Klein’s “This Is Love” collection—tanks, tees, trunks, thongs, jock strops, and more—for which Jeremy Pope and Cara Delevingne stripped down to their rainbow-printed Calvins and lip-synced to Crystal Waters’ “100% Pure Love.”

Levi’s Pride 2024 collection, meanwhile, is celebrating LGBTQ rodeo culture, with tops and bottoms festooned with rhinestones and gold-coated denim—and Orville Peck, Bronze Avery, and Violet Chachki among the famous faces modeling the looks.

Converse’s “Proud to Be” collection also features Western-inspired styles, as well as shoes with harness-like embellishments and Chuck Taylors customizable with various pride-flag motifs.

And American Eagle’s Pride Shop boasts gender-neutral clothing, including T-shirts with prismatic prints reading “Queer,” “Proud,” and “Ally.”

And it’s not just pandering. Calvin Klein has committed more than $240,000 to organizations including ILGA World and Transgender Law Center so far this year. Levi’s makes an annual donation of $100,000 to Outright International, an organization advancing human rights for LGBTQ people all over the world. Converse has donated nearly $3 million to local, national, and international organizations since its annual Pride campaign launched in 2015. And American Eagle and Aerie have generated more than $4 million to support LGBTQ youth over the last seven years, per PinkNews.

Check out social media users raving about this year’s pride collections below.

Calvin Klein

I love this! — Clarence Alexander Pryor ???? (@CPryorNYC) May 29, 2024

Happy pride to us ? — Hot Footballers Pics (@PicsFootballers) May 29, 2024

LOVE!! — J Lanier Jones (@cantlosemysoul) May 30, 2024

Love is love. Live it. ? — Liss Labs (@LissLabs) May 29, 2024

Calvin Klein is the only Pride campaign I ever look forward to and almost ever enjoy tbh. — Mikelle Street (@MikelleStreet) May 29, 2024

Levi’s

Happy #PrideMonth@LEVIS have launched their 2024 Pride Collection based on Rodeo & Cowboy/Cowgirl culture. Levi's makes an annual donation of $100,000 to @OutrightIntl – a global org working to advance human rights for LGBTQIA+ people all over the world#Pride #Levisxpride pic.twitter.com/VfRFIaTpbx — Patrick Jeffries (@TrickJeffries) June 1, 2024

the levi’s pride collection oh my god i’m abt to fall victim to rainbow capitalism — cass / bk ? ?? (@TATT3REDNTORN) May 24, 2024

Todo cowboy com a nova coleção pride da @LEVIS ??? pic.twitter.com/Lte9yo8pHL — Mateus Carrilho (@mateuscarrilho) June 3, 2024

Gave in and bought some @LEVIS Pride gear, only because the top I bought is super cute. pic.twitter.com/YoBfBGuHuh — David Aguilera (@David83Aguilera) May 31, 2024

If anybody is looking to get a jump on their #CowboyCarter tour wardrobe … @LEVIS pride collection is IT!https://t.co/NrdhpMEmIw — Lady Danbury's Play Cousin (@ThatPodcastGuy1) May 17, 2024

Converse

new converse pride collection is so cool and also reminded me of when i painted my own converse back in 2019 ? pic.twitter.com/4P9R4WvHDx — free palestine. (@altpnk) June 4, 2024

GAGIIII I WANT THE PRIDE CONVERSE SHOES!!! — beeshdxmp ? (@beeshdxmp) June 4, 2024

happy pride guess who just bought another pair of custom pride converse ???? pic.twitter.com/Ewhac7YqYm — jae, duke of hell™ (they/them) ??? (@madburnishjae) June 2, 2024

Please pray for me, I'm drooling over the pride converse again pic.twitter.com/Q1Db8EUWSF — DCI Jaye (@BluesJaye) June 1, 2024

Got my new shoes and #pride shirt from@Converse the shoes are perfect fit and I absolutely love the popping colors on the shirt ??????? pic.twitter.com/2jtiEmn65X — ?? FINGO ?? (@FingoFox) May 31, 2024

American Eagle

To all my fellow aces who may be looking for subtle and discrete #asexual pride clothing in advance of #prideMonth, I found these shirts at american eagle that happen to incorporate ace playing cards! See the black and tan colors (pictured below).

Link:https://t.co/MzTmMcbJez pic.twitter.com/A7LsYlqQRN — Emy with ME (@EmyWithME) May 30, 2024

I ordered the American eagle pride polo — briana (@snowberey) May 10, 2024

Ayer vi la colección de pride de American eagle y nmms, me enamoré ?? — soph? (@stargirlsophx) May 26, 2024

And others…

Happy Pride Month. Thanks @BOMBAS for supporting and representing the comfy ace demographic ???? pic.twitter.com/AUgkp8nZ0p — Kell A. Baxter (@kellyisntcool) June 1, 2024

