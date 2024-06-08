Yes, we can (and should) complain about rainbow capitalism—and how certain corporations talk the LGBTQ+ ally talk every June but don’t walk the walk.
Also… Pride-themed clothing is cute.
This year’s offerings include Calvin Klein’s “This Is Love” collection—tanks, tees, trunks, thongs, jock strops, and more—for which Jeremy Pope and Cara Delevingne stripped down to their rainbow-printed Calvins and lip-synced to Crystal Waters’ “100% Pure Love.”
How about we take this to the next level?
Levi’s Pride 2024 collection, meanwhile, is celebrating LGBTQ rodeo culture, with tops and bottoms festooned with rhinestones and gold-coated denim—and Orville Peck, Bronze Avery, and Violet Chachki among the famous faces modeling the looks.
Converse’s “Proud to Be” collection also features Western-inspired styles, as well as shoes with harness-like embellishments and Chuck Taylors customizable with various pride-flag motifs.
And American Eagle’s Pride Shop boasts gender-neutral clothing, including T-shirts with prismatic prints reading “Queer,” “Proud,” and “Ally.”
And it’s not just pandering. Calvin Klein has committed more than $240,000 to organizations including ILGA World and Transgender Law Center so far this year. Levi’s makes an annual donation of $100,000 to Outright International, an organization advancing human rights for LGBTQ people all over the world. Converse has donated nearly $3 million to local, national, and international organizations since its annual Pride campaign launched in 2015. And American Eagle and Aerie have generated more than $4 million to support LGBTQ youth over the last seven years, per PinkNews.
Check out social media users raving about this year’s pride collections below.
Calvin Klein
Levi’s
Converse
American Eagle
And others…
