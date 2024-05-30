There’s a well established relationship between sports and homoeroticism. The more physical the competition, the gayer it is!

The correlation is represented in both uniforms and customs. Wrestlers wear singlets and grapple each other, with the goal of pinning their opponent to the mat.

Football players may be fully padded, but the sport is practically a homoerotic ritual… at least according to a Cal-Berkeley anthropologist named Alan Dundes. He argues the whole game is based around gay slang, with coaches telling players to shove the ball down opponents’ throats and pound the ball into the end zone.

In the locker room, there is stereotypically a lot of towel snapping… and butt smacking as well.

That brings us to a steamy exchange between two French CrossFit stars, Jules Castor and Alexandre Pinsolle. During a recent competition, Castor strutted over to the stands, where Pinhole was sitting in the front row. They embraced each other, and then Pinsolle sent Castor on his way.

Smack! Smack! Smack! (We count 10 slaps, for the record.)

A quick perusal of Castor’s and Pinsolle’s Instagram feeds shows we may be embarking on a wonderful gay fantasy. The two hunks are stunning.

It goes without saying they could lift us up whenever they want. What a workout that would be!

Castor and Pinsolle are rising stars in the CrossFit arena. The former recently competed in the CrossFit semifinals, expressing his gratitude.

“A timeless experience!,” he posted on Instagram. “Thanks to the public, to the organization of the @frenchthrowdown and to the people who participated from near and far in the success of this event.”

Castor also thanked his coach and friend… Pinsolle!

Now the butt slaps make a little more sense. They aren’t just bros. They’re also coach and trainee.

Nice!

Castor is the 8th-ranked male CrossFit athlete in France, and Pinsolle is 16th.

When two hunky studs are hugging and smacking each other on the rear end, you know the gays are going to notice. The video is going viral, with gays around the world conjuring up their own theories about the studly pair.

Fortunately for the new CrossFit-loving gays, there are actual gay CrossFitters who are cool to thirst at. One of the standard-bearers is Nuno Costa, the first out gay man to ever compete in the CrossFit Games.

A gold medalist at the 2014 Gay Games, Costa was the subject of a 2016 documentary , which chronicles his battles to overcome drug and alcohol addiction. He’s been sober since 2007, and credits CrossFit with keeping him on a clean path.

His life now fully together, Costa is also a single dad!

“Newborn photos – I just had to!,” he posted after his daughter’s birth. “I hardly have any pics of when I was a baby and wasn’t about to let that happen with my sweet Maria.”

After taking a year off, Costa is back competing.

Another notable out CrossFit athlete is Alec Smith, who publicly came out in an emotional video. In it, Smith says he used to “hate himself” for his homosexuality, and could never imagine embracing his attraction to men.

“It’s been a struggle. It really has. My whole life I’ve known I was different,” he said. “When I was 12 years old, I was attracted to guys, and I hated myself for being attracted to guys. It led me to hide who I was.”

These days, Smith is no longer hiding. An accomplished model, Smith regularly posts pictures with his equally hot fiancé, Riley Hedstrom.

They recently celebrated Riley’s birthday!

“Happy Birthday to my favorite,” Smith posted. “Can’t imagine this life without you!”

Given the hypermasculine nature of CrossFit, it’s great to see out gay athletes competing as their true selves… and their hunky straight peers following suit ;).

