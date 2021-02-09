Things just went from bad to worse for Ted Cruz

The bad news keeps coming for Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

In addition to Senate Democrats filing an ethics complaint against him and asking for an investigation into the whether he “engaged in criminal conduct or unethical or improper behavior” in connection to last month’s insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, a federal watchdog group for pandemic relief funding is requesting information about his efforts to change a federal loan program to benefit two of his biggest donors.

The Federal Reserve’s Main Street Lending Program offered loans to businesses struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic. Shortly after the program was announced, Cruz sent a request to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin urging them to change two of the requirements for the program.

As a result, the changes were made, and two of Cruz’s biggest financial contributors, billionaire brothers Farris and Dan Wilks, secured a $35 million federally-backed loan.

Related: Antigay private school where Karen Pence teaches raked in tons of money in COVID relief

Brian D. Miller, the Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery, recently requested the Treasury Department hand over communications from Cruz’s office to better understand what happened and what the rationale was behind changing the loan program.

“While the recent reporting does not allege misconduct, it does concern the management of investments made by the Secretary under the CARES [Act]–an area of core jurisdiction for the Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery,” Miller wrote in his letter to a Treasury Department lawyer.

In other Cruz news, political groups have amplified their calls on him to resign. This week, a 30-second TV spot blaming him for the events of January 6 began airing in both Texas and Washington. In addition to that, billboards have been erected near the antigay senator’s office in downtown Dallas calling for him to be expelled from Congress.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.