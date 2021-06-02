Things are looking very bleak for Donald Trump’s failing D.C. hotel

Donald Trump‘s namesake Washington, D.C. hotel hasn’t been doing well for a while now and things continue to look pretty bleak.

The Trump Organization first put the 263-room property up for sale in 2019. At the time, it was asking for more than $500 million. But the pandemic killed the business and the hotel was taken off the market after sitting for over a year.

Now, the company is trying to unload it again… for $100 million less than it asked the first time around.

That’s quite a price decrease!

Bloomberg reports:

The Trump Organization is trying once more to sell the lease on its Washington hotel, a potential test of the lodging industry’s comeback and whether the stain of doing business with the former president has receded. Donald Trump’s family-run firm has turned to Newmark to market the lease on the Trump International Hotel in Washington, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The brokerage, part of billionaire Howard Lutnick’s financial-services empire, is looking to attract offers north of $400 million, said the people, who asked not to be named because the details are private.