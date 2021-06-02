Things are looking very bleak for Donald Trump’s failing D.C. hotel

Donald Trump‘s namesake Washington, D.C. hotel hasn’t been doing well for a while now and things continue to look pretty bleak.
The Trump Organization first put the 263-room property up for sale in 2019. At the time, it was asking for more than $500 million. But the pandemic killed the business and the hotel was taken off the market after sitting for over a year.
Now, the company is trying to unload it again… for $100 million less than it asked the first time around.
That’s quite a price decrease!
Bloomberg reports:
The Trump Organization is trying once more to sell the lease on its Washington hotel, a potential test of the lodging industry’s comeback and whether the stain of doing business with the former president has receded.
Donald Trump’s family-run firm has turned to Newmark to market the lease on the Trump International Hotel in Washington, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
The brokerage, part of billionaire Howard Lutnick’s financial-services empire, is looking to attract offers north of $400 million, said the people, who asked not to be named because the details are private.
The previous broker, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., quit after the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. Since then, the place has become a virtual ghost town.
In January, video from inside the lobby went viral on Twitter, showing a cold, barren, and empty landscape.
?Trump Hotel, DC – Looks like they drained the swamp pic.twitter.com/dgDg3HxRbp
— Jane Mayer (@JaneMayerNYer) January 27, 2021
Then in February, CNN reported the hotel was struggling to attract any business.
A hotel employee explained, “We weren’t doing so bad until I’d say probably a month ago. It really, like, slowed down. It’s normal during this time of year to have this kind of slow down, but because of everything going on, it kind of really had a different time.”
And in March, the luxury travel agency Virtuoso announced it was cutting all ties with Trump Hotels, though they did offer a reason why, other than to say “many variables” were considered in the decision.
Since re-listing the property, the Trump Organization claims it has already received a bid “north of $350 million,” but that it rejected the offer because it wasn’t high enough; however, Brian Friedman, the real estate investor who made the offer, cited a much lower figure: $160 million.
Here’s what people on Twitter are saying about the whole thing…
Guess business isn't booming. Trump put the lease for the DC Hotel up for sale. Womp womp.
— Amy Lynn ???? (@AmyAThatcher) June 1, 2021
Trump put the DC Hotel lease up for sale. So his lawyers are demanding more money and Mexico isn't paying I guess. ?
— Singh, MD ? (@labyrinthweaver) June 1, 2021
Breaking: multi-story Taco Bell cantina opening soon https://t.co/BDGpM5Bvwb
— Eisha Misra (@EishaMisra) June 2, 2021
Trump is selling his D.C. Hotel lease and closed down his Blog. Is he fleeing the country???? Are indictments imminent???? The plot thickens.
— Mary (@lovealaska1105) June 2, 2021
If only Trump had promoted the hotel on his super popular blog. Oh, wait….
— Harry – Human to Milo, Zoe, Oliver, & Endora (@harrywilliamsjr) June 2, 2021
Trump Org trying to sell it's lease on the DC Hotel again. LOL.
— Daniel D. ?? Grandest Juror (@Dan1973Persists) June 1, 2021
If Mr Trump is a billionaire why is he having to lease the Trump Hotel in DC?
— jann sloan RN BSN CHPN Long Ears Ranch (@jannsloan) June 1, 2021
And the trump org is trying to unload the lease for the DC hotel. Everything trump touches dies.
— Nancy Shapiro✡️ (@nancybknits) June 2, 2021
Trump had to put his DC Hotel up for sale. I don’t care do you?
— Political Poet (@mdnij34) June 1, 2021
The face you make when you hear Trump is broke, shut down his blog, is selling one of his hotels, and is receiving increasing pressure from a criminal investigation of his hell spawn family. pic.twitter.com/aOrLjZxrlJ
— Ryan Frieden (@RyanFrieden3) June 2, 2021
Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.
6 Comments
Cam
“”Since re-listing the property, the Trump Organization claims it has already received a bid “north of $350 million,” but that it rejected the offer because it wasn’t high enough; however, Brian Friedman, the real estate investor who made the offer, cited a much lower figure: $160 million.””
____________________________________
So once again the Trump family shows that they will lie about literally anything.
They really really overpaid for the lease, the other bidders warned the government that the amount Trump was offering for the lease made it nearly impossible for the Hotel to make a profit. Which makes it fairly obvious that as usual, Trump thought they could launder money through it or some other activity.
If you’re one of the big chains like Marriott ,Hilton, Hyatt, etc. probably worth it to just wait for the bankruptcy hearing to pick up the lease for a lot less.
SoloMcDaniel
Judging by the photos on TripAdvisor, Hyatt/Hilton/Marriott would have to spend a lot to update the rooms & furnishings since they’re all in Trump’s gaudy style that was outdated when the place opened.
Cam
@SoloMcDaniel
The building itself is gorgeous on the outside and in a great location for tourists so it would be a good property, but under Trump it didn’t have a premium restaurant, and from what you said it sounds like it will need some work, and maybe an exorcism.
SPEEDOSWIMMER
BUH-BYE donald-DelusionalMoron-trump
Max
the photo of the arch, signage, and double set of doors always looks uninviting to me. a hotel with closed doors that don’t appear to have handles on them. maybe in real life it isn’t like that, but this is exactly what the photo depicts.
GayEGO
Ha ha ha! Donnie is a loser not only on his presidential election, his casinos, his Florida businesses, but his Trump Hotels!