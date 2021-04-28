Things are looking pretty bad for Rick Santorum

Things aren’t looking too good for twice-failed-presidential-candidate-turned-CNN-commentator Rick Santorum after a clip of him making racist remarks about Native Americans surfaced online.
The video was taken during a speech Santorum gave last Friday at a
white supremacist rally Young America’s Foundation conference, during which he proudly stated that the culture of the United States was birthed by “Judeo-Christian” values.
“We came here and created a blank slate. We birthed a nation from nothing,” he claimed. “I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yes we have Native Americans, but candidly there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”
Now, several Indigenous groups and their allies are urging CNN to fire Santorum, who has been a senior political commentator at the network since 2017.
In a statement, National Congress of American Indians president Fawn Sharp called him “an unhinged and embarrassing racist who disgraces CNN and any other media company that provides him a platform.”
“Any mainstream media organization should fire him or face a boycott from more than 500 Tribal Nations and our allies from across the country and worldwide,” Sharp said.
Meanwhile, the Native American Journalists Association called on CNN to “immediately dismiss” Santorum and urged Native American and Alaska Native reporters not to work with the network “in the wake of continued racist comments and insensitive reporting directed at Indigenous people.”
And Crystal Echo Hawk of IllumiNative said, “CNN must do more to include Indigenous and diverse voices in its programming and fire Rick Santorum,” adding that “allowing him to spread racism and white supremacy to the American public is reckless and irresponsible.”
An online petition calling on the network to fire Santorum has received nearly 6,000 signatures and counting, including from celebrities like Mark Ruffalo, who endorsed it on Twitter.
I just signed a @theactionnet petition: Remove Rick Santorum from CNN. Sign here: https://t.co/rOorCgDcCK
— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 27, 2021
And then there is the avalanche of angry tweets from people who are upset with the network for not taking immediate action and remaining radio silent on the matter…
.@CNN has the right to continue to broadcast @RickSantorum's insipid commentary if it chooses
But it also has an obligation to speak out against Santorum's blatantly racist remarks about Native Americans
So far it's been two days of silence
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) April 28, 2021
Rick Santorum’s horrific comments against Native Americans should earn him an immediate firing from CNN. And what’s this ‘we’ stuff Rick, your dad’s name was Aldo and he came here on a boat from Italy, your Mom was Irish descent. You’re an immigrant like the rest of us asshole.
— NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) April 26, 2021
Hey @CNN how many Native Americans political commentators do you have?
Since you give a platform to ppl like Rick Santorum—whose entire career is based on scoring political points by taking cheap shots at LGBTQ folks, ppl of color and now Native Americans.
— Rebecca Nagle (@rebeccanagle) April 26, 2021
Dear @CNN,
WHY are you STILL paying Rick Santorum to spread his racist message?
— D. Earl Stephens ?? (@EarlOfEnough) April 28, 2021
Rick Santorum should be removed from @CNN #RemoveRick
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 26, 2021
Having Rick Santorum on @CNN is the same as having Meghan McCain on @TheView, just because networks want different ideas on shows, doesn't mean they need to amplify bigots and propagandists.
— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) April 26, 2021
Just a reminder, Rick Santorum compared relationships like the one I have with my husband to people marrying dogs, and CNN put him on their payroll anyway.
— Daniel Summers, MD (@WFKARS) April 26, 2021
Life is better without @CNN/@RickSantorum
— Richard Signorelli (@richsignorelli) April 28, 2021
Rick Santorum is racist and uneducated. I’m not watching CNN until he is fired. It’s not cancel culture, it’s bare minimum standards of historical knowledge and common decency that are not being met.
— Kate ? (@ImSpeaking13) April 27, 2021
I hope CNN replaces Rick Santorum with a Native American.
— I Smoked Giuliani's Four Seasons Total Prison Cell (@BlackKnight10k) April 27, 2021
In a statement, Santorum said he “had no intention of minimizing or in any way devaluing Native American culture” when he minimized and devalued Native American culture.
