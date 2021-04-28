frothy

Things are looking pretty bad for Rick Santorum

Things aren’t looking too good for twice-failed-presidential-candidate-turned-CNN-commentator Rick Santorum after a clip of him making racist remarks about Native Americans surfaced online.

The video was taken during a speech Santorum gave last Friday at a white supremacist rally Young America’s Foundation conference, during which he proudly stated that the culture of the United States was birthed by “Judeo-Christian” values.

“We came here and created a blank slate. We birthed a nation from nothing,” he claimed. “I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yes we have Native Americans, but candidly there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”

Now, several Indigenous groups and their allies are urging CNN to fire Santorum, who has been a senior political commentator at the network since 2017.

In a statement, National Congress of American Indians president Fawn Sharp called him “an unhinged and embarrassing racist who disgraces CNN and any other media company that provides him a platform.”

“Any mainstream media organization should fire him or face a boycott from more than 500 Tribal Nations and our allies from across the country and worldwide,” Sharp said.

Meanwhile, the Native American Journalists Association called on CNN to “immediately dismiss” Santorum and urged Native American and Alaska Native reporters not to work with the network “in the wake of continued racist comments and insensitive reporting directed at Indigenous people.”

And Crystal Echo Hawk of IllumiNative said, “CNN must do more to include Indigenous and diverse voices in its programming and fire Rick Santorum,” adding that “allowing him to spread racism and white supremacy to the American public is reckless and irresponsible.”

An online petition calling on the network to fire Santorum has received nearly 6,000 signatures and counting, including from celebrities like Mark Ruffalo, who endorsed it on Twitter.

And then there is the avalanche of angry tweets from people who are upset with the network for not taking immediate action and remaining radio silent on the matter…

In a statement, Santorum said he “had no intention of minimizing or in any way devaluing Native American culture” when he minimized and devalued Native American culture.

