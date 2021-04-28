Things are looking pretty bad for Rick Santorum

Things aren’t looking too good for twice-failed-presidential-candidate-turned-CNN-commentator Rick Santorum after a clip of him making racist remarks about Native Americans surfaced online.

The video was taken during a speech Santorum gave last Friday at a white supremacist rally Young America’s Foundation conference, during which he proudly stated that the culture of the United States was birthed by “Judeo-Christian” values.

“We came here and created a blank slate. We birthed a nation from nothing,” he claimed. “I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yes we have Native Americans, but candidly there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”

Now, several Indigenous groups and their allies are urging CNN to fire Santorum, who has been a senior political commentator at the network since 2017.

In a statement, National Congress of American Indians president Fawn Sharp called him “an unhinged and embarrassing racist who disgraces CNN and any other media company that provides him a platform.”

“Any mainstream media organization should fire him or face a boycott from more than 500 Tribal Nations and our allies from across the country and worldwide,” Sharp said.