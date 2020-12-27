Think Trump botched the response to COVID-19? The truth is worse than you know.

Welcome to Screen Gems, our weekend dive into queer and queer-adjacent titles of the past that deserve a watch or a rewatch.
The Revelation: Totally Under Control
Directors Alex Gibney, Ophelia Harutyunyan and Suzanne Hillinger combined their talents to assemble this documentary film, conceived by Gibney at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. We have to wonder, even after viewing the film, if they knew what they were getting themselves into.
For that matter, we also have to wonder if Gibney, Harutyunyan & Hillinger had anticipated that the response to COVID-19 from the White House would have been so bad. Totally Under Control provides a play-by-play in the unfolding of the pandemic, denoting each new development with the response by the Trump Administration. That includes the repeated denials by Trump and his deputies that the pandemic was “a hoax,” and “going away.” Typing out those words right now fills us with tense anger: more than 300,000 Americans have died from this disease. That Trump, enabled by Mitch McConnell (who has publicly lied and denied the existence of a pandemic response team established under Obama) and the Republican party was able to show such criminal dereliction of duty will forever rank as one of the lowest moments in American history. Given that American history already includes slavery, racism, the AIDS epidemic, subjugation of women and a host of other nasty moments, that says something.
But we digress. Totally Under Control goes a long way to clarifying some of the motives behind the Administration response (the words “free market” keep popping up like a rash), and underlines some of the jaw-dropping ironies as well, including Trump’s touring of an N-95 mask factory while not wearing a mask. Ditto the White House’s two pandemic response teams: one marginalized group led by an apathetic Mike Pence, and one headed by Jared Kushner who, the film suggests, may have purposely stymied the response to help certain business interests. Shocking, bewildering and infuriating, Totally Under Control is a film that encapsulates so much of 202. It’s also one of the best films of 2020.
Streams on Hulu.
Roy Ajax
The chances of this documentary being truthful and unbiased is absolutely zero.
Chrisk
Yes it’s totally unfair to expose them by their own words. In any case, will just plug our ears and shout fake news. Right Roy?
Kangol2
The filmmakers will have to update this documentary because the effects of Don the Con’s catastrophic incompetence and malevolence in dealing with this pandemic continues and will well into the new year and beyond.
The world now knows from those Bob Woodward audiotapes that Don the Con knew very early how deadly this virus was, and yet because of his psychopathy, pathological narcissism, antisocial personality disorder, and utter foolishness he repeatedly failed to warn or level with Americans. In fact, he lied to us over and over. “It’ll end by Easter,” “It’s going to disappear,” “We’re rounding the corner,” and on and on.
As a result we have 331,900 dead from Covid-19 and counting. And those are just the reported deaths; early on in the pandemic people in NYC, New Jersey and elsewhere were dying in their homes of Covid-19 but could not get tested. Florida allegedly suppressed the death counts before the election, and on and on.
This catastrophe is but one of the many debacles (the shattered economy, the destroyed relations with allies, the weakening of US leadership across the globe, the empowering of Vladimir Putin and, ironically, China, etc.) that Don the Con Drumpf and the GOP should have to answer for, though as with George W. Bush, they will probably find a way to escape any real penalties.