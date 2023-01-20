The thirst for Christian Chávez will take center stage as RBD reunites for ‘Soy Rebelde’ tour

Nearly 15 years after disbanding and breaking the hearts of their global fanbase, Mexican pop group RBD is reuniting and taking to the stage on a trek around the world.

On Friday, RBD announced their Soy Rebelde tour will launch on August 25th in El Paso, Texas before hitting 26 cities across the United States, Mexico and Brazil.

The group’s members – Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christopher Uckermann, and Christian Chávez – first rose to fame on the Spanish-language teen telenovela Rebelde in 2004.

Over the course of five years, RBD released nine albums in Spanish, English and Portuguese, and became one of the top-selling Latin musical acts.

In the midst of RBD being a global phenomenon, Chávez announced he was gay in 2007. Speaking his truth proved to be a groundbreaking moment for LGBTQ representation within Latin music as he was one of the first Latinx artists to come out at the time.

“I was the first Latin American star to talk about my sexuality even before Ricky [Martin] came out with his book,” Chávez previously told Queerty in 2020. “At that moment, I was not thinking about my career. I was not thinking if this is going to make it better or worse. I was in love and for me, it was about that.”

In the aftermath of RBD’s breakup in 2009, Chávez has continued making music and forged a prolific acting career in telenovelas and on the Netflix series The House of the Flowers and Daughter From Another Mother.

Despite his success outside the group, Chávez has been eager to get back to engaging with RBD fans on stage as he had been teasing the tour announcement on his social media with daily countdown posts that included classic throwback pics from the group’s heyday.

During the RBD’s initial run, Chávez became known for his colorful hairstyles and bold fashion sense which only helped his star shine brighter.

Now 39, the Latin heartthrob has streamlined his look into a more mature yet stylish aesthetic while still flaunting his muscular assets whenever possible. Yes, please!

Tickets for RBD’s Soy Rebelde tour go on sale on January 27, in the meantime satiate your thirst for Chavez’s gorgeousness with this meticulously curated feed of his hottest photos …

