Thirst trap TikTokers called out for running separate gay and straight accounts

Queerbaiting is nothing new, but it appears a group of straight TikTokers may be pushing the concept to new heights.
Insider reports Several “creators” (we guess that’s what they’re called…) who are reportedly part of the “Alpha House Boys” group are being called out for operating dual TikTok accounts. They’re accused of claiming to be straight on their main accounts, and gay on their secondary ones.
It should be noted that one of the accused users has denied the accusations, saying he does indeed identify as gay.
Barrett Pall is a self-described queer life coach who regularly posts about homophobia and queer issues on his own TikTok account. Pall kicked off the accusations, posting a video to his account with screenshots of the fellow TikTokers’ dual gay/straight accounts.
“I am so angry right now,” Pall says in his video. “There is a group of guys on this app that are friends and each one of them has their normal account and then they’re pretending to be gay to pander to an entire other audience and make money off of our lived experience.”
He added: “Pretending to be gay is possibly one of the grossest things on this app to make money, and we’ve seen a lot of gross things on this app.”
It was later observed that the Alpha House Boys’ Twitter bio links to the group’s OnlyFans page, featuring a rainbow pride flag and the promise of “Premium Guy on Guy Content” for the low, low price of $10 per month.
Donston
The reality is that “gay”, “straight”, “bi”, “queer”, whatever- these are all mere words that people choose to embrace or not embrace, especially when it comes to social media. While no one can say the dimensions of anyone’s sexuality or where someone is in the gender, sexual, affection, emotional investment, commitment spectrum. But yes, people will indeed say and do whatever for some coin, attention, likes. That’s why folks need to stop taking what they see on social media so literally and look for validation elsewhere. These also appear to just be shallow thirst-trapping accounts trying to get folks to buy their Onlyfans.
Chrisk
Been that way in porn and escorting since ever. Gay for pay is nothing new.
Mr. Stadnick
This is such a non-story. Did Ivanka have something for Queerity to re-quote?
thisisnotreal
queerbaiting aside, my personal gripe is with the term “alpha”. i don’t wanna be one of those people who drowns on about “toxic masculinity” this or that, but the term “alpha” that straight men use to define themselves needs to go. theres no such thing as an alpha or beta human male, they are just stupid little terms that fragile men made up in order to try and classify themselves as some kind of ultimate paragon of masculinity and machismo. calling yourself an alpha male reeks of insecurity, overcompensation, and just overall outdated views on what makes a “real man”. as a gay guy, seeing a straight guy try and refer to himself as an alpha just comes across like he’s doing everything he can to distance himself from anything that would be considered “beta”, aka being effeminate or “gay acting ” and spoiler alert thats just internalized homophobia and no one in our community has time for that anymore.
jayceecook
What’s really ironic is that there is no “alpha” or “beta” wolf either. Which is where those terms and roles allegedly come from. But even David Mech who popularized the terminology in the 60s and 70s has repeatedly asked for his early work to stop being published because it was wrong.
Donston
More than anything, I find it cheesy and try-hard. If you really are “alpha” (whatever the hell that’s supposed to mean) then you don’t need to broadcast it. But a lot of these guys are trying to fulfill other people’s fantasies and/or trying to get validation from strangers. And yes, gay panic, fem panic, fem shaming, bottom shaming, internalized phobias are still fairly widespread. It’s kinda disturbing that in 2021 when many guys “come out” they talk about being “real men” or hype up their masculinity or how much they’re into sports or whatever shit. The queer insecurities are just overwhelming.