Thirsty video footage of Jake Gyllenhaal leaked over the weekend

Attendees of the Ultimate Fighting Championship bout over the weekend (UFC 285) enjoyed an unexpected added attraction. Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal and a movie crew showed up to shoot scenes for the Brokeback Mountain star’s next movie, Road House.

The competition took place at the T-Mobile Arena facility in Paradise, Nevada. From the footage shared online, Gyllenhaal clearly plays a fighter. He took part in a weigh-in on Friday before walking out to the octagon and taking part in a fight on Saturday. It was all shot in front of a real UFC audience.

Related: Fans are thirsting over Jake Gyllenhaal’s sweatiest, most pec-popping role like it’s 2015 all over again

Many in attendance shot footage on their phones and posted it to social media.

Jake Gyllenhaal filmed a sequence for his upcoming ‘ROAD HOUSE’ remake at today’s #UFC285 ceremonial weigh-ins. pic.twitter.com/5Bm1p4SLDW — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 4, 2023

Jake Gyllenhaal filmed a scene for his upcoming Roadhouse movie at #UFC285🍿 pic.twitter.com/3ZRHLXL0ty — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 4, 2023

Jake Gyllenhaal wins as he brutally knocks out the middleweight champion #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/lk1jRUg52Q — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) March 5, 2023

Gyllenhaal’s ‘Road House’ is a remake of Patrick Swayze movie

Filmmakers shot Gyllenhaal’s weigh-in directly after the real weigh-in of fighters Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane. Filmed alongside Gyllenhaal was former UFC fighter Jay Hieron, who plays his opponent in the movie.

Real fighter Conor Macgregor was also in attendance. He announced Gyllenhaal’s fight during the weigh-in scene and was spotted chatting to the star later.

After being weighed, Gyllenhaal, in character, is interviewed on stage. He says of his opponent: “This f***er just makes me laugh, ’cause he’s a f***ing joke. Let’s go. Just give me the belt. Just give it to me. Hand it to me.”

In response, Hieron’s character says, “I promise you that’s the one and only hit you get. I’m putting you to sleep tomorrow night.”

Related: Jake Gyllenhaal says ‘Brokeback’ stigma helped start a more important conversation

This is not the first time Gyllenhaal has played a fighter. He was a boxer in the 2015 movie, Southpaw. His latest role must have entailed another grueling workout routine for the 42-year-old actor, but the hours in the gym have certainly paid off and he makes for a convincing UFC competitor.

Road House is a remake of the 1989 movie starring Patrick Swayze. This new version comes from Bourne Identity filmmaker Doug Liman. There is no release date as yet.