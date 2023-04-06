This 6’5” gaymer is a self-proclaimed ‘thembo’ & has the massive biceps to prove it

Twitch streamer LukeBoogie describes themself as “probably Scotland’s biggest queer” — and standing at 6’5” and 287 pounds, it’s not hard to believe.

LukeBoogie is an all-around “gay geek,” they say in their Twitch bio, with a passion for Dungeons & Dragons and video games of all kinds. They stream every genre you can imagine, from first-person shooters like Back 4 Blood to indie adventures like Outer Wilds, but they also often just chat with their fans.

“I like to stream anything and everything,” they told Gayming Magazine. “Every time I think I’ve pinned down what I like, I end up falling into something new! I’m too easily distracted.”

They’re also loud and proud about their nonbinary identity, embracing both their feminine and masculine sides.

“I am a big, muscly, hairy, masc-presenting nonbinary person who wears makeup and femme clothing. When I was a kid, if I saw someone who looked how I do now, I would have been amazed,” they said. “Have you seen these legs in a skirt? They don’t deserve to be stuck in some jeans!”

LukeBoogie is also a personal trainer, and it shows: their massive biceps and thighs are truly a sight to behold. They embrace a wholesome dumb jock persona, calling themself a “thembo” and sharing their airheaded moments on TikTok.

Meanwhile, over on Instagram, they showcase their favorite fits, from Western wear to their favorite sports bras, and their fitness progress. And we’re certainly not complaining…