Planet Fitness is again sending its Judgement Free Zone® out into the streets this Pride season.

A committed LGBTQIA+ ally, the national fitness chain is known for its welcoming environment, where everyone can feel comfortable and secure as they work toward their fitness goals. And that ethos extends to the company’s sweet Pride merch collection.

Planet Fitness 2024 Pride Collection continues to spread the message that “You Belong®”—not just at the gym but everywhere. This year’s batch of stylish items featuring the powerful slogan look fantastic whether you’re pumping iron or marching in a Pride parade, creating your own fabulous Judgement Free Zone® wherever you happen to be.

You won’t just look and feel great wearing this gear; you’ll also feel good knowing you’re supporting a vital cause.



This year, Planet Fitness is again donating all sale profits* from its 2024 Pride Collection sales to It Gets Better® to help the non-profit continue its mission of uplifting, empowering, and connecting young people worldwide.

Here’s an exclusive look at the high-quality, covetable swag Planet Fitness® is offering up this year:

1. You Belong® with Pride

Planet Fitness’ 2024 “You Belong®” t-shirt features the heartfelt slogan — complete with the U in “You” cast in inclusive rainbow colors — right where it belongs: over your heart. It will also keep you cool whether you’re working out or going out!

A lavender denim ball cap with an embroidered inclusive rainbow makes a statement and will keep the Pride Month summer sun out of your eyes.

2. Accessorize your Pride

Like a partner, a good accessory should be handy and super cute. You Belong® and all your essentials — phone, keys, wallet, sunblock, etc… — belong in this eye-catching fanny pack in dreamy, muted tie-dye-esque colors.

3. Hydrate with Pride

Speaking of essentials, water is always at the top of the list, whether working up a sweat at the gym or running around a Pride festival with your besties. Why not add a little bling to your hydration regimen with this sparkling prismatic tumbler?

4. You Belong Pride Sticker

Slap this vibrant sticker onto any surface to let the world know You Belong®!

