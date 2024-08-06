A historic victory for Kamala Harris would pave the way for another political first. With Minnesota Governor Tim Walz selected as her running mate, that means the North Star State’s Lieutenant Governor is next in line for the post.

Peggy Flanagan, who was first elected in 2018, would become the first female governor in Minnesota history. In addition, she would become the first Native American governor, as well as the first female Indigenous governor in the U.S.

That’s a lot of firsts!

Politics, but make it gay! Stay woke with our briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more! Daily * Weekly *

A former school board member, Flanagan, 44, initially met Walz when he ran for Congress in 2006. The former high school social studies teacher and football coach won the largely rural, conservative district, serving in the House for 12 years. He also carried his home county when he won the gubernatorial race in 2018, capturing 53.8% of the vote statewide.

Governing with a mandate, Walz and Flanagan have enacted an array of progressive policies, even though Democrats only have a one-vote majority in the state senate. Their administration has successfully enshrined abortion rights, established paid family and medical leave, implemented universal free school meals, and created a refugee program for trans people denied gender-affirming care in other states.

Never mind restoring the voting rights of ex-felons, passing firearms restrictions and legalizing recreational weed. Walz and Flanagan are a dream team… with a dashing sense of humor!

For queer folx, Walz’s and Flanagan’s support for LGBTQ+ people really stands out. They’ve safeguarded access to gender-affirming medical care, banned conversion therapy and made it illegal for school libraries to ban books due to queer themes or imagery.

An early supporter of the Respect for Marriage Act, Walz is a longtime ally. He was the founder of his high school’s gay-straight alliance in 1999… as a vet and high school football coach.

Don’t stan politicians but this rules pic.twitter.com/o1xGIKQVBW — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) August 6, 2024

Flanagan also uses her bully pulpit to support queer issues. While LT. gov’s often relegate themselves to the background, Flanagan has a robust social media presence.

On Trans Day of Visibility, she wore a pink sweatshirt that says “protect trans kids.”

“On Trans Day of Visibility, we recommit ourselves to continue to do the work until every trans and nonbinary person is protected. Our trans, two spirit, and nonbinary youth should be safe to grow up to be their full, beautiful selves,” she wrote.

Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, who would become the first Indigenous woman governor in US history pic.twitter.com/TGiZx4Aqzo — Gillian Branstetter (@GBBranstetter) August 6, 2024

Flanagan, a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, has made improving relations between state government and Minnesota’s 11 tribal nations one of her priorities as Lt. Gov., according to the New York Times. Walz is the only governor in Minnesota history to visit every tribe.

When asked about the prospect of Walz joining Harris in the White House, Flanagan affirmed her support… and enthusiasm for finishing out his term.

“I think Governor Walz would be honored to be selected to be the vice president, and I have been honored this entire time to serve the people of Minnesota,” she told the Minn Post. “That would not change.”

If Flanagan ascended to the governor’s office, the executive branch of Minnesota’s state government would change–and we’re not only talking about her. Bobby Joe Champion, president of the State Senate, would become Lt. Gov. He would be the first Black person to serve in that role as well.

If Kamala wins, she’ll help shatter many glass ceilings!

I’ve been friends with Tim Walz for almost 20 years. And for more than five years, he’s been my partner in justice at the Minnesota Capitol.



He has the grit and the grace to keep our country moving forward alongside Kamala Harris.



Let’s get @KamalaHarris and @Tim_Walz elected! pic.twitter.com/3QN829Kplo — Peggy Flanagan (@peggyflanagan) August 6, 2024