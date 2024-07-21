Man texting in bed

For years now, a Grindr conversation has been delighting social media users—and it might just be the most consequential hookup let-down you’ve ever seen.

“Hi, are you a top?” one Grindr user says.

“Hey,” the screenshot-er replies. “No, sorry.”

Then comes the kicker: “Never, never ever apologize for being yourself,” the first user says. “That’s how the straights kept us down for a hundred years.”

We previously highlighted this conversation back in May 2020. (Remember those early lockdown days?) And the same two screenshots just resurfaced recently on the r/gay_irl Reddit forum, where they’ve received nearly 1,400 upvotes at the time of this writing.

It’s become a gay internet classic!

“Damn… that’s wholesome,” one Reddit user commented. “I wish i could get messages like that…”

Someone else said, “Actual king sh*t.”

And a third person said. “Not all heroes wear capes.”

We may never know who this affirming hero was: As far as we can tell, the earliest online record of this chat was when Instagram user @grindrmeme posted it in July 2018, but the source remains a mystery.

Regardless, we think these two bottoms would agree that their three-minute interaction had a bigger legacy than any one-time hookup.

Here are a few more reactions to the bottom hero summit:

