This European Prime Minister just came out as gay

Andorra Prime Minister Xavier Espot Zamora (Photo: Government of Andorra)

Xavier Espot Zamora, the Prime Minister of Andorra, has revealed he is gay.

Espot, 43, made the comments yesterday during an interview with the nation’s public broadcaster.

“I’m gay. I’ve never hid it,” he told Radio and Television of Andorra. “Now, if I’m not asked I don’t have to say it, in the sense that it doesn’t define the entirety of who I am and even less my personal politics, but at the same time I think it shouldn’t be a problem to express it.

“And if this helps many children, young people or teenagers who are going through a difficult time see that in the end, regardless of their condition or sexual orientation, you can prosper in this country and reach the highest magistracy, then I am happy to express it.”

You can watch below. Espot speaks in the Catalan variation of Spanish.

Andorra is a tiny principality that lies between France and Spain. It has a population of around 80,000 but plays host to around 10 million tourists each year. Many travel there to enjoy skiing in the Pyrenees.

Espot, 43, took office in May 2019. He leads a liberal-conservative coalition between Democrats for Andorra (DA) and Committed Citizens (CC).

Andorra extended marriage rights to same-sex couples in 2022. However, the topic of Espot’s own sexuality did not come up at the time.

Espot joins a small list of other out-gay political leaders in Europe. This includes the Prime Ministers of ​​Luxembourg (Xavier Bettel) and Serbia (Ana Brnabić). Ireland’s equivalent, the Taoiseach (Leo Varadkar), is also gay, as is the President of Latvia, Edgars Rinkēvičs.

The former Prime Minister of Iceland, Jóhanna Sigurðardóttir, became the first out-gay head of government when she took office in 2009.

Check out some more photos of Xavier Espot Zamora from his Instagram.