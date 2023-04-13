This Florida Republican seriously just proposed “erasing” the gay community: “Damn right, we oughta do it!”

Rep. Randy Fine (Photo: YouTube)

A Republican Representative in Florida has suggested “erasing” the whole LGBTQ+ community if, as he claims, they continue to “target children”.

Rep. Randy Fine represents Florida’s 33rdth district, covering Brevard County and Melbourne Beach. He is currently trying to get his own HB 1423 through the house. The bill would penalize any business that allows a child to view an “adult live performance”.

Adult live performances

It also widens the description of adult performance to include anything “that depicts or simulates nudity, sexual conduct, sexual excitement, specific sexual activities as those terms are defined … lewd conduct, or the lewd exposure of prosthetic or imitation genitals or breasts when it predominantly appeals to a prurient, shameful, or morbid interest [or] is patently offensive to prevailing standards in the adult community of this state.”

During a state legislative committee hearing yesterday, Fine admonished those who are not supporting his homophoic bill.

“If it means ‘erasing a community’ because you have to target children, then, damn right, we oughta do it!” he said.

“I just don’t think you have to inherently say, because you’re lesbian or gay, you want to target children. I find that statement to be offensive to them.”

Fine highlighted local Pride organizers in his district who applied for a permit. He said it was only days before the agreed “adult” festival that he discovered—to his horror—it would include a “Drag Queen Story Hour”.

Businesses that fall foul of the proposed new law face a fine or having their license revoked. Individuals may also face a third-degree felony if they knowingly allow kids into such “adult” shows.

WATCH: Rep. @VoteRandyFine gives fiery testimony on banning sexual shows for children



"If it means 'erasing a community' because you have to target children – then, damn right, we ought to do it!" pic.twitter.com/HFCmNnMMGa — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) April 12, 2023

Fine disputes his bill would target all drag shows (“It doesn’t use the word ‘drag’” he protested yesterday). He said adult performances in venues such as Hooters would not be impacted. Asked if it would affect restaurants such as Hamburger Mary’s, famed for its drag brunches, he said he did not know and he did not plan to visit.

On Facebook, Fine said HB 1423 “will ban the City of Melbourne from ‘welcoming’ drag queen adult entertainers from grooming our children!”

The bill passed the State Administration and Technology Appropriations Subcommittee by a vote of 10-5.

Florida travel advisory warning issued

In a separate Florida development, advocacy group Equality Florida yesterday took the unusual step of issuing a travel advisory warning to anyone thinking of visiting the state. Besides HB 1423, Florida lawmakers are currently debating ten other anti-LGBTQ+ bills, according to ACLU.

“As an organization that has spent decades working to improve Florida’s reputation as a welcoming and inclusive place to live work and visit, it is with great sadness that we must respond to those asking if it is safe to travel to Florida or remain in the state as the laws strip away basic rights and freedoms,” said Nadine Smith, Equality Florida Executive Director.

“While losing conferences, and top students who have written off Florida threatens lasting damage to our state, it is most heartbreaking to hear from parents who are selling their homes and moving because school censorship, book bans and health care restrictions have made their home state less safe for their children.

“We understand everyone must weigh the risks and decide what is best for their safety, but whether you stay away, leave or remain we ask that you join us in countering these relentless attacks.”