This former ‘Fire Island’ star transformed into a super buff producer on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Five years before Joel Kim Booster transported us to the gay oasis that is Fire Island via his scripted Hulu romantic comedy, the Logo network attempted to show the “real” side of the queer New York beach community via their own similarly-titled 2017 reality series.

Executive produced by Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos, Fire Island followed six gay men sharing a summer beach house filled with tons of shirtlessness, drunken debauchery, and petty catfights.

Here’s a refresher of all the Pines pandemonium that occurred over 7 episodes:

The cast of hunks included: choreographer Khasan Brailsford, Venezuelan marketing executive Jorge Bustillos, Instagram model Cheyenne Parker, artist Justin Russo, resident twink Brandon Osorio, and free-spirited bartender Patrick McDonald.

While all had a hand in stirring up drama, Patrick – and his adorable pup Bodhi – seemed to be caught in most of the in-fighting. Whether bringing back rowdy co-workers to the house or getting into an endless stream of shouting matches with Cheyenne, Patrick was usually in the eye of the storm.

Fire Island aired its final episode exactly six years ago on June 1, 2017 and was not renewed for a second season.

After the show’s demise, Patrick attempted to launch a country music career and even dabbled in the world of adult films prior to the OnlyFans revolution.

Unless you follow him on social media, you may not have been aware of what Patrick has been up to lately.

Well, that all changed on Wednesday evening with the premiere of part two of the Vanderpump Rules reunion.

For those not following the #Scandoval, the show has seen a huge uptick in buzz following the revelation that series regular Tom Sandoval cheated on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with fellow co-star Raquel Leviss.

Adding to all the drama, this week’s episode featured a heated exchange between Sandoval and one of the show’s extremely muscular producers, who handled the situation very professionally. That producer was simply identified as Patrick.

Check out the #Scandavol in action:

Patrick was either a preschool teacher or is the father of a 4-year-old, because he handled this tantrum like a champ. #pumprulesreunion #VanderpumpReunion #PumpRules #VanderpumpRules #Scandoval pic.twitter.com/Nmv9MAf2XO — Korina Moss Author, cheese shop mystery series (@KorinaLMoss) June 1, 2023

If calm, cool, and collected producer Patrick looks vaguely familiar it’s because he’s the same man we met six years ago getting into rowdy shenanigans on Fire Island. It seems Patrick McDonald has traded chasing work in front of the camera to a very successful career behind the cameras.

In addition to Vanderpump Rules, Patrick has been a producer on a slew of Bravo shows including: Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Real Housewives of Atlanta, Real Housewives of Potomac, Winter House, Married to the Medicine, and Porsha Family Matters.

But his long hours on set hasn’t stopped Patrick from hitting the gym. He’s transformed his body into an impressive rock hard machine.

Interestingly, now it’s his work behind the scenes that’s also getting him even more attention.

Check out some of the reactions to Patrick 2.0:

Make Patrick the Producer to be a cast member next season. We need a strong confident gay man to come correct. #PUMPRULES #VanderpumpRules — Teddi and Gwyneth’s Bone Broth (@housewivesdiet) June 1, 2023

Production Patrick is doing the lords work #VanderpumpRules — hannah geldzahler (@Hangeldzahler) June 1, 2023

Adding to the Fire Island connection, even Joel Kim Booster himself couldn’t help but be smitten by Patrick in his superhero producer mode.

Patrick the Vanderpump Rules producer… ? — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) June 1, 2023

While Patrick is very easy to look at it, he’s also obviously very good at his job. We applaud his career and physical reinvention and wish him even more success beyond the Scandavol of it all!

That being said, we hope producer Patrick makes another appearance on next week’s part three of the Vanderpump Rules reunion.

