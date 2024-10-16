The Rainbow Dads are the (un)official gay family of the NFL.

As hardcore Buffalo Bills fans, Papa Forge and Corey have spent many fall Sundays at Highmark Stadium, where their favorite team has played since 1973. Yet, they haven’t always felt comfortable amongst their fellow diehards.

“We don’t see much inclusion in football and in sports, especially like at the stadiums,” Papa Forge told Spectrum News. “When I’m bringing my son, my husband, I started having to worry about other people that are with me, so I never felt that comfortable in this that safety, about being that open about being a fan.”

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

That started to change four years ago, when the Rainbow Dads attended their first Bills game as a happy family. On the invitation of Bills president Kim Pegula, Papa Forge and Corey traveled to Western New York for a special Sunday, with Little Forge in the middle.

They’ve been regulars ever since, including on Monday night. Papa Forge and Little Forge attended the Bills’ epic 23-20 win over the rival New York Jets, with a close-up view.

Like, really, really close.

Sideline close!

“What an absolute blessing to be able to take my son to a Monday Night Football game to watch his Bills beat the Jets. I never thought my family would be accepted in NFL stadiums, let alone on the sidelines,” posted Papa Forge on Instagram. “Very grateful to be able to make these ‘forever moments’ with my son. I’m blessed to be this kids Papa and even more grateful to be his dad.”

When the Rainbow Dads and Forge attend a Bills game, they go all out. Forge laid out their pigskin lewks in a TikTok prior to Week 1, right down to his… Trey McBride jersey and socks?

McBride, who plays tight end for the Arizona Cardinals, is one of Forge’s favorite players. Forge’s infatuation with McBride started during the 2022 NFL Draft, when the Colorado alum talked about growing up with two moms.

From that moment on, Forge wanted McBride’s jersey.

His dream came true last spring, when McBride shipped his No. 85 jersey to Forge, complete with a supportive message.

“Forge, follow your dreams. The world is yours,” McBride says in a corresponding video.

“He signed it, and he signed a pair of gloves and a hat and sent it to us,” Papa Forge told Outsports. “And we realized Forge was going to flip. We didn’t realize there was a note on the back until Forge was wearing the jersey.”

Related: This young Buffalo Bills fan with 2 dads got a jersey in the offseason from an NFL player with 2 moms, and everyone was in tears

In addition to the jersey, McBride sent a letter. In it, he says he hopes to see Forge Week 1… when the Cardinals travel to Buffalo.

“I want you to know it is cool to have [gay] parents,” McBride’s note reads. “I am here for you. We are in this together.”

Forge’s unbridled love for his two dads shines through in every adorable video, such as when he teases them with quotes from the Golden Girls, or channels Mariah Carey for the upcoming holiday season.

“I told you that was gonna summon here,” he teases Papa Forge, who’s wearing his favorite sweatshirt: “Gay & Tired.”

“Here comes Christmas. Come on girl, we’re gonna be late,” Forge adds.

With more than 1 million followers on TikTok and 265,000 followers on Instagram, the Rainbow Dads are showing LGBTQ+ folx everywhere the beauty of gay families.

And the Bills play a starring role. Papa Forge and Little Forge often rock their favorite team’s apparel.

“My son is an amazing football player, loves football more than any kid I’ve ever met and is so proud of his family,” said Papa. “As a parent, it is so amazing for me to see that my son is like, in love with something and so proud of something and creating something and standing up for people and doing it, and it’s like that’s why making this content so important to me.”

With the Bills on track to capture their fifth straight division title, we expect to see a lot more football-related content from the Rainbow Dads and Forge this fall. We know they’ll be decked out in support of their favorite team!

Sign up for the Queerty newsletter to stay on top of the hottest stories in LGBTQ+ entertainment, politics, and culture.