“We’ll take hot priests for a $1,000.”

Jeopardy! fans were left feeling all kinds of unholy things after they were pleasantly shocked to find a very handsome Catholic priest behind the podium last week.

Father Steve Jakubowski, a 29-year-old priest at St. Ignatius Martyr in Austin, Texas, was one of the three contestants on the trivia game show’s September 19th episode and quickly left everyone buzzing.

Originally from Grand Rapids, Michigan, Father Steve was ordained just this past April which is right around the time he filmed the Jeopardy! episode.

“A couple of years ago, I applied (through) a sort of online quiz that you have to take,” he told The Tablet. “I didn’t expect to hear much from it.”

He was surprised to get the call to fly down to Los Angeles for the taping unbeknownst that he would soon find himself a trending topic online and christened TV’s latest “hot priest.”

With a scruffy beard, big smile, traditional black clerical ensemble and an adorable likeness to ageless hunk Paul Rudd, it’s no wonder Father Steve was making viewers all hot under the collar.

As expected, Gay Twitter™ was especially on high alert and confessed to a litany of sins upon seeing his heavenly visage.

This Jeopardy contestant is a PRIEST? I’m about to convert ? pic.twitter.com/hwoRilym0N — Stayinyour Lane (@barrettlane) September 19, 2024

There's a hot priest on Jeopardy rn send help — Ryan Wichtendahl (@the_ryanwick) September 19, 2024

Hot Priest Alert on #Jeopardy — sarah plain and tall (@liamswagone) September 19, 2024

Not a hot Catholic priest playing @Jeopardy tonight pic.twitter.com/nz3FT12LOu — Nicky Frank (@NickyFrank30) September 19, 2024

There’s a hot priest on jeopardy tonight and I have feelings about it. — Cap’n Scoot (@captscoot) September 19, 2024

With his new viral moniker in place, Father Steve’s appearance also drew comparisons to another sexy TV clergyman that made headlines a few years ago.

Of course, I’m talking about out actor Andrew Scott’s breakout role as the “hot priest” opposite Phoebe Waller-Bridge on season two of Amazon’s Fleabag.

hot priest on jeopardy what is going on pic.twitter.com/EXQSTxhXtL — emily ? (@tornvelvets) September 19, 2024

call me fleabag because i think i need this hot preist on jeopardy rn — cecelia maud? (@bravobycecilia) September 19, 2024

Andrew Scott was sent to us straight from heaven. ? Happy Birthday to the one and only Hot Priest! pic.twitter.com/jJkFWKQPdo — Fleabag (@fleabag) October 21, 2020

While Scott has come a long way since getting our attention with his Fleabag vicar chic and has become one of the most talented and sought-after actors in Hollywood, his latest photos are definitely showing off his more devilish, kinkier side.

The 47-year-old has everyone falling to their knees at the sight of his burgeoning leather daddy era on the new cover of men’s fashion magazine 99 Diaries.

Channeling Tom of Finland in images lensed by photographer Bartek Szmigulski, Scott flaunts his bulging biceps by going shirtless under a leather harness.

Hurt me, Father Andrew!

In a followup shot, the Irish hunk further toyed with BDSM gear by donning leather pants, an unbuttoned sheer top and black leather biker cap by DSquared.

Submit to the dom top vibes.

Got me barking like a beagle https://t.co/PAj3WxH1s2 — Zac Taylor (@ZacThriff) September 24, 2024

Another photo of Andrew Scott in leather has hit the timeline https://t.co/PTEkVwa6MF pic.twitter.com/8yxNOL1UzF — just adam (@apat10) September 24, 2024

Fans can own the saucy images of Andrew Scott by pre-ordering the Autumn/Winter issue of Diaries 99 for $38 here.

Meanwhile, our new hot priest Father Steve’s run on Jeopardy! has already come to an end as he wound up with just $99 at the end of Final Jeopardy! after guessing incorrectly in the category “New York Movies.”

The clue read, “Frank Sinatra got upset that a photo of him caught fire in a Brooklyn pizzeria in this film.” While the correct answer was Spike Lee’s 1989 film “Do The Right Thing,” Father Steve answered “The Godfather II” and wagered $5,301.

However, he felt blessed to have had the opportunity to represent his faith in a positive manner.

“Ken [Jennings] and all the producers and team were very kind to me with the novelty of having a Catholic priest on the show,” Father Steve explained to Fox Digital. “I hope it gave a positive impression of my community and the Church.”

If nothing else, Father Steve’s appearance has given us all a new appreciation for millennial priests.

Praise be!

