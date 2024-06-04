Kirkland Douglas on ‘Farming For Love,’ Image Credit: CTV

Back in the early 2000s, a reality dating series premiered in the U.K. called Farmer Wants A Wife, and it was as hokey and heteronormative as its titled implied, following a bunch of “city girls” as the competed for the love of a country-fried hunk.

When it was adapted for U.S. television in 2008 for The CW, it doubled down on all the straight nonsense, and the series’ more recent revival on Fox hasn’t done much to shake up the format either.

But our neighbor’s up north? They’re doing it right!

In 2023, Canadian network launched their own spin on the reality show with a crucial change: It’s called Farming For Love, a more open-ended title that promised a far-less restrictive view of relationships, gender, and sexuality. And, so far, it’s delivered!

For starters, the show is hosted by hilarious lesbian comic Sabrina Jalees, a Toronto-born performer who’s had credits in series like queer comedy Search Party, Netflix‘s Human Resources, and CBS sitcom Carol’s Second Act. That’s already a huge improvement over previous versions of Farmer Wants A Wife! (No offense to the U.S. host, country singer Jennifer Nettles.)

And, indeed, Farming For Love has followed through on its more inclusive name, casting two female farmers for its inaugural season. What’s more, the show’s recently premiered second season features its first-ever gay lead—and he’s a total dreamboat!

Meet Kirkland Douglas, the 35-year-old cattle farmer, horse boarder, and former rodeo champion who hails from Rosedale, British Columbia.

The eligible bachelor shares he’s a second-generation farmer who is proud to be Indigenous, noting that his ancestors have lived off the land for thousands of years. Though Douglas uses he/him pronouns, he also identifies as Two-Spirit, a term with a long history for Native North Americans usually referring to queer folks who hold both a masculine and a feminine spirit.

In his introduction on Farming For Love, Douglas says he had previously moved to the city, but realized he was happier on the farm, which is why he relocated to rural Chilliwack. And since his hometown is “famous for its corn, not its gay men,” the farmer finds himself lonely and looking for love, noting he’s “not super traditional” but still wants to find a monogamous partner who’s in it for the long haul.

Oh yeah, and did we mention he can ride a horse? Say no more: We’re in love!

The catch here is that Douglas has a handful of sweet and sexy singles to choose from, and they’ll have to go on a series of date—while putting their farm skills to the test–to find the perfect match. It’s basically like The Bachelor but with bales of hay and livestock instead of roses and a luxe Malibu villa!

Among Douglas’ potential partners are professional dancer Carson, server Gregory, corporate lawyer Issa, server James, general manager Kale, another professional dancer Shaidon, and architectural designer Taylor.

That’s quite the crop! Giddy up, Kirkland, this season’s going to be a wilder ride than one of your rodeos!

Unfortunately, Farming For Love only airs in Canada on CTV, and isn’t available to stream in the U.S. via any official channels. Thankfully, the show’s got a super active Instagram account to keep you up-to-date on some dating highlights.

And don’t worry, Farmer Kirkland’s on Instagram, too, and as his feed proves, this country boy look good on the farm or in the city, at the rodeo or in the pool—pretty much anywhere! Check out a few more of our favorite shots below:

