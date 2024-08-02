Image Credit: Instagram, @henri_strauss

We don’t know about you, but we’ve been fully Olympics-pilled, regularly tuning in to the 2024 Paris games and, inevitably, finding a new athlete to crush on every day.

Today’s Olympian Du Jour? Why, it’s French swimmer Florent Manaudou whose broad shoulders and six-pack abs sure have us ready to take the plunge.

Anyway, while we were Googling Olympics swimmers—for research!—we came across a South African soap opera called Diepe Waters, which just so happen to take place in the world of competitive swimming.

In fact, The Afrikaans-language drama currently has a storyline all about one of its characters competing in the Olympics, which is a pretty savvy programming move for its network KykNet if you ask us!

Love, lies, scandal and intrigue, all set in and around the pool? Sounds like our favorite kind of campy television! Unfortunately, Diepe Waters isn’t currently streaming via any official platforms in the U.S.

However, there’s at least one reason gays might be interested in the South African series, no matter where in the world they live, and his name is Henri Strauss.

The out actor and model made his debut on the show this past December, playing Chris van Staden, a sweet and philosophical university student—and swimmer, of course! After a potential relationship with a female classmate doesn’t pan out, recent episodes have seen Chris surprisingly falling for his friend Brian and grappling with how to come out to those closest to him.

The story arc is a pretty big deal in South Africa, where there are a number of protections for the LGBTQ+ community, yet still plenty of issues with homophobia.

Like his character Chris, Strauss grew up in a small town and struggled with self-acceptance within a more conservative Christian community, but he’s hopeful the gay representation on Diepe Waters can provide inspiration for queer kids who might be watching.

“For gay kids like me, it’s difficult to grow up in a world that shows so much hate. But I want to take this moment to thank everyone who stands up for us,” Strauss tells the gay South African news source Mamba Online. “With this new platform, I hope I can be an example for others who may feel just like I once did, so they can see that in this world, things can turn out okay.”

Diepe Waters marks Strauss’s television debut, though he’s no stranger to performing—or being in front of a camera. While pursuing a degree in drama and film, he starred in a production of Equus (you know, the infamous horse drama that Daniel Radcliffe did post-Harry Potter?), which he says is the play that inspired him to pursue acting to begin with.

After graduating from university, he juggled a number of jobs, including professional modeling, bartending at a gay club, teaching drama to young students, and—eventually—working behind the scenes on the production of a few other KykNet series. In other words, his role on Diepe Waters is a real full-circle moment.

Winning over fans with his authentic and heartfelt portrayal of a young, gay man coming into his own, Strauss sure is making an impression on audience. Not too bad for his first TV role, eh?

Knowing plenty of young queer people are tuning in, he’s just taking the opportunity to spread a simple, yet powerful message: “Don’t focus on the negative,” he tells Mamba Online. “Know that you don’t need to change for anyone. You deserve to be happy, just as you are.”

We certainly don’t mind seeing Strauss be his happy self online! We’ll leave you today with just a few more of our favorite shots from his Instagram: