Image Credits: ‘Drag Race España,’ WOW Presents Plus

Looks like the global Drag Race franchise just added a new chapter to its herstory book!

Over the weekend, the fourth season of Drag Race España unveiled its sickening cast, introducing a dozen dynamic queens who are more than ready to prove they’ve got the Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent it takes to become Spain’s next drag superstar.

The thing is: We’ve met one of these queens before. Yes, the upcoming season features a contestant who has already had the chance to show her stuff in the Werk Room, though not in the way you might think…

Drag Race España Season 4’s Megui Yeillow earns the distinction of being the first-ever member of the Pit Crew to compete as a queen in the series!

You just may not have realized it since we’re used to seeing her out of drag—and in much less clothing….

Though Megui curiously does not mention her previous role on the show in the Meet The Queens video, fans quickly clocked her as the alter ego of Pit Crew member Guillermo and shared their excitement on social media:

OUR FIRST PIT CREW MEMBER QUEEN ON DRAG RACE !!!!!!



GAGGED ??? !!!!!#DragRaceES #DragRace pic.twitter.com/yIPpTH1vcm — KaMorian (Sparkling Alien ?) (@ka_morian0121) September 8, 2024

I found this picture on my phone from when he was on Espain All Stars 1, can’t wait to watch him compete in drag 😁❤️😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/TJlPgJaYwN — Chris The Water (@QueenofC75_J78) September 8, 2024

Love this! Worked with G in Paris and annoyingly for someone so handsome, he’s the nicest man alive ? Megui Yeillow for the win! #DragRaceES https://t.co/kWHtpODMEp — Jordan Langford (@JordanLangford) September 9, 2024

Damn he created a whole concept and beautiful MUG in months 💅😍 — chaly 🦋🌩️ (@cchalyy) September 9, 2024

Love that España keeps surprising us with their cast. First the superfan/reviewer with Clover and then the pit crew with Megui. https://t.co/Qn6OsMKYCD — Léo ? (@dolpeols) September 9, 2024

Guillermo Flores first appeared in Drag Race España‘s inaugural season as a member of the hunky Pit Crew whose duties include helping out in the Werk Room, aiding in various Mini and Maxi Challenges, and generally just looking hot in a Speedo—you know, whatever the show’s host Supremme de Luxe needs them to do!

Since then, he’s returned for Pit Crew duties in every season of the show thus far, including the first Drag Race España All Stars, which aired earlier this year. But, let’s be honest, with those muscles and that face, we’re sure you’ve noticed.

Flores was born in the southernmost region of Spain known as Andalusia and took an early interest in dance by way of ballet. After immersing himself in the world of musical theater, he relocated to Valencia and became the director of his own dance studio, and he’s also a seasoned choreographer, actor, and singer.

On top of all of that, he’s a daddy—like, literally! Eight years ago, he met costume designer and artistic director Rafa Diaz Tevar, and in 2020 they welcomed their daughter into the world via a surrogate mother. Together, they make for one gorgeous family:

It’s not immediately clear when Flores first started experimenting with drag, but a quick scan through his Instagram shows he’s been View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEGUI YEILLOW (@meguiyei) since at least 2018—years before he ever got the Pit Crew call.

And in June of 2022, he finally introduced the world to his drag persona, Megui Yeillow, which he had teased in an interview with Instinct a few months earlier, calling it his “dream” career goal within the world of the arts.

So, the question stands: Since Megui/Guillermo has now spent four seasons watching her fellow queens up close, observing what it really takes to slay the competition, is that going to give her a leg up and a better shot at winning the crown?

It’s definitely too soon to say, but we’d be truly shocked if Megui’s Pit Crew past doesn’t come up in the Werk Room. After all, how can she keep it a secret once she finally comes face-to-face with her old colleagues? Unless they don’t recognize her in drag…

But that’s not to discount what this queen can bring to the competition. As her official Drag Race cast bio states, Megui is a “complete performer, from face to tits” and her experience on stage certainly means she’ll be ready to face whatever challenges the show might throw at her. Not to mention, she seems to be positioning herself as a potential lip-sync assassin, so good luck getting her to sashay away!

Drag Race España Season 4 is set to premiere on September 22, and will stream exclusively via WOW Presents Plus. Until then, take some time to get familiar with Megui Yiellow, a.k.a. Guillermo Flores: