A brief timeline of ‘Doctor Who’s’ cosmic journey with sexuality & gender

By Beatrix Kondo June 25, 2024 at 9:00am
Image Credit: ‘Doctor Who,’ The BBC

Since 1963, Doctor Who has fearlessly explored cosmic realms and, in its open-hearted embrace of the universe’s infinite possibilities, has welcomed LGBTQ+ fans along for the adventure.

With its most recent iteration, The BBC’s beloved sci-fi saga has brought back gay showrunner Russell T Davis (Queer As Folk, It’s A Sin) and introduced Ncuti Gatwa’s Time Lord—the first time the iconic hero has been play by an out queer actor and person of color—crafting a season that has threaded queer themes into the story with intentionality, in ways both big and small.

But it’s not like Doctor Who is “suddenly gay.” Especially in recent years, the show has more openly embraced and celebrated queer identities, featuring pivotal moments that highlight diversity both with the cast and its time-and-space-traversing story.

Now that the current season has come to a close, let’s delve into some standout moments from the show’s history that have reflected the queerness of our big, beautiful universe through Doctor Who’s ever-expanding sexuality—and truly touched our hearts in the process.

The gender fluidity of Time Lords

“The Doctor’s Wife” (Season 6, Episode 4)

Penned by Neil Gaiman, this tale unfolds amidst the wibbly-wobbly eddies of time and space, where the Eleventh Doctor’s (Matt Smith) TARDIS finds itself imbued within the form of a woman named Idris (played by Suranne Jones). Here, it becomes evident that Time Lords can alternate genders upon regeneration. This revelation is subtly woven throughout as House—an evil entity voice by Michael Sheen—refers to them as “brothers and sisters” and the Doctor’s reminisces on the Corsair, a Time Lord with both male and female incarnations.

These hints bolster the idea of gender fluidity in regeneration, a concept later showcased by characters like Missy and the Thirteenth Doctor. “The Doctor’s Wife” plays a pivotal role in expanding the intricate lore of Time Lord regeneration, setting the stage for the show’s ever-evolving narrative tapestry.

A tale of two kisses

“The Parting Of The Ways” (Season 1, Episode 13)

Amidst the tempest of the Dalek conflict, Captain Jack Harkness (out actor John Barrowman) kisses the Ninth Doctor (Christopher Eccleston) and Rose Tyler (Billie Piper), a shimmering moment suspended in time just before he confronts the shadow of imminent destiny. This moment transcends battlefields, marking Harkness’s unabashed expression of identity and desire, etching his name as a trailblazing figure within Doctor Who’s lore.

Notably, at San Diego Comic-Con in 2009, Barrowman shared an on-stage kiss with David Tennant—the actor who plays the Tenth Doctor—which underscored the enduring spirit of inclusivity and camaraderie within the cast and crew who bring the Doctor Who universe to life.

A kiss for Andrew Garfield?

“Daleks In Manhattan” (Season 3, Episode 4)

Image Credit: ‘Doctor Who,’ The BBC

Amidst another menacing Dalek plot—this time unfolding in 1930s New York City—the Tenth Doctor (Tennant) injects a moment of casual charm. He suggests to his Companion Martha Jones (Freema Agyeman) that she could kiss him later and extends the same offer to Frank (a young Andrew Garfield), a crew member caught up in the chaos. This interaction showcases the Doctor’s natural ease in maintaining connections and lightening tense situations, revealing his distinctive approach to interpersonal dynamics across his adventures.

A love song for River Song

“Silence In The Library” (Season 4, Episode 8) & “The Wedding Of River Song” (Season 6, Episode 13)

Professor River Song (Alex Kingston) is an openly bisexual time-traveler whose desires flow like the rivers of time itself, sharing a labyrinthine connection with the Doctor that transcends temporal constraints.

Over the course of the series, their relationship spans playful flirtations to poignant declarations of love, echoing through time as a testament to their enduring connection. Across epochs and incarnations, their odyssey weaves a tapestry of intertwined destinies, punctuated by moments of profound intimacy and mystery, each encounter revealing new layers of their enigmatic bond.

One pivotal moment occurs in “Silence In The Library,” where River Song first meets the Tenth Doctor (Tennant), but knows him intimately, introducing the phrase “Spoilers!”, which became her character’s signature. Then, in “The Wedding of River Song,” the Eleventh Doctor (Smith) and River’s timelines intersect in a deeply emotional wedding ceremony amidst a fractured reality.

The Male-Male Companion kiss that almost was

“Closing Time” (Season 6, Episode 12)

In this episode—once more against the backdrop impending catastrophe—the Eleventh Doctor and Companion Craig Owens (James Corden) briefly find respite as the Doctor leans in for an almost kiss, playfully challenging conventional boundaries of gender and friendship.

The Male-Male Companion kiss that actually happened!

“Dinosaurs On A Spaceship” (Season 7, Episode 2)

As the episode title spells out, this episode deals with the chaos that unfolds when—you guessed it!—there are dinosaurs aboard a spaceship, but this one also features a spontaneous kiss between the Eleventh Doctor and Companion Rory Williams (Arthur Darvill).

It’s a small moment, sure, but this gesture confidently depicts affection between two male characters without hesitation or apology, reflecting the show’s embrace of diverse expressions of companionship. The scene resonates as a testament to the series’ inclusive ethos, where such displays of affection are portrayed as natural and unremarkable, contributing to its rich tapestry of relationships and adventures.

Captain Jack is back

“Revolution Of The Daleks” (Season 12, New Year’s Day Special)

A returning Captain Jack Harkness sparks curiosity and nostalgia with the Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker, the series’ first female lead) amidst a temporal tumult. Their reunion highlights the undeniable chemistry between the longtime allies, regardless of the fact that, this time they’re reunited, the Doctor’s been reincarnated as a woman. Their playful banter and flirtatious exchanges reflect a deep bond, no matter where or when in the galaxy they find one another.

The Doctor comes to terms with his same-sex attraction

“The Star Beast,” “Wild Blue Yonder,” & “The Giggle” (2023’s 60th Anniversary Specials)

In the climactic finale of last year’s three 60th-anniversary Christmas specials, the recently rejuvenated Doctor (once more embodied by David Tennant)—who had just “bi-generated” for the first time—engages in a profound discourse with his former Companion Donna Noble (Catherine Tate). Their conversation touches upon the captivating essence of Isaac Newton (It’s A Sin‘s Nathaniel Curtis), and Donna’s candid revelation that perhaps the Doctor fancies the famed physicist, too, prompts a moment of introspection from the Time Lord, musing: “So this is who I am now, huh?.”

Though the Doctor’s clearly exhibited signs of same-sex attraction in the past (see: above), the moment highlights their evolving self-awareness and exploration of queer identity.

The Doctor’s rendezvous with destiny

“Rogue” (Season 14, Episode 6)

Most recently, the Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) shares a notable kiss with Rogue, a bounty hunter played by recent Tony winner Jonathan Groff. It’s a moment that becomes even more poignant when, despite their connection, they must part ways after Rogue sacrifices himself to save the Doctor’s Companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), adding yet an emotional layer to their fateful encounter.

This scene is especially significant given the historical context of the episode. Set in a time reminiscent of Bridgerton‘s Regency Era—a period known for its rigid social norms and deep-seated prejudices—the kiss serves as a bold statement against intolerance, underscoring the show’s willingness to confront and transcend societal constraints.

This milestone reflects the ongoing evolution of Doctor Who, where every kiss and every embrace tells a story of acceptance, representation, and the limitless possibilities of love across time and space. The legacy of Doctor Who is one of fearless inclusivity, where love and adventure know no bounds.

  • DMos

    What, no mention of the obvious budding sapphic feelings between the Thirteenth Doctor and her companion Yaz?

