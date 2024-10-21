This juicy new British drama set in the ’80s features tennis players in the buff & a surprising gay love story

Rivals goes balls-put with the steamy scenes (literally)

Another way Rivals is pushing boundaries is in its liberal use of sex and nudity. Yes, the pilot opens with the aforementioned scene of two people joining the mile-high club… and then ends with a (literally) climactic montage of intimate scenes, featuring most of the cast of characters—including Charles and Gerald—showing off their O-faces at the same time.

But perhaps the first episode’s most talked about scene involves a game of naked tennis, balls flying around the court all willy-nilly (which is how we wish Challengers had ended).

Image Credit: ‘Rivals,’ Hulu

The moment comes when Declan’s daughter Taggie (Sex Education‘s Bella Maclean) sees smoke rising from her new neighbor Rupert Campbell-Black’s yard. She rushes over for help, only to find the MP in the buff, playing tennis with an equally unclothed blonde woman (comedian Emily Atack), who she’ll later learn is married to someone else.

The eye-popping scene features actor Alex Hassell in all his glory—and he sure does look fit, which is appropriate considering his character, Campbell-Black, is an ex-Olympian.

The star tells Metro there was much discussion prior to filming over whether or not he would use a prosthetic. “In the end, we just went for it,” Hassell shares of the choice to go au naturel. In fact, that might’ve been one of the only facts of his look that was real.

Image Credit: ‘Rivals,’ Hulu(Courtesy of Robert Viglasky/Disney) ALEX HASSELL

‘Well, my hair’s dyed, I’ve got a fake tan and my eyelashes are curled but apart from that it’s all me,” the star admits.

This comes just a week after out actor Cooper Koch revealed that was, indeed, “all him” in Netflix‘s hit Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez, too. Trend alert! Does that mean the era of the prosthetic is behind us? Are actors getting more and more willing to show their full selves on the screen?

Hassel’s certainly willing to go there if the role calls for it. As Metro reports, male and female intimacy coordinators were on the set of Rivals at all times to ensure the cast felt comfortable—no matter what the script asked of them.

“It doesn’t feel like any of it’s gratuitous either,” he says, speaking to the series’ frequent intimate scenes. “It’s always an extension of the character and the relationships and the way that they’re expressing themselves and the power dynamics or the sexual dynamics.”

Dominic Treadwell-Collins echoed those same sentiments in his conversation with Digital Spy: “We talked a lot about sex, and sex not being gratuitous in the show. Every sexual moment has a meaning, and it’s driving the story forward.”

Speaking to the writers’ approach to that spicy episode-ending montage, he adds: “[Producer] Laura Wade and I looked at Lizzie Vereker’s voiceover at the end of episode one. We looked at it in so much detail, because that plays over the montage, and it’s saying that everyone’s an animal, but lots of people use sex for different motives and have other things going on underneath.”

“We were very, very careful with that montage, to not make it feel silly or gratuitous,” Treadwell-Collins continues. “And then amongst everyone, you have a gay couple. Look at all the different ranges of sexual relationships. It sets up so you want to follow Charles and Gerald through the series as well as all the other characters.”

So there you have it: Clandestine gay love affairs, airplane boinking, tennis in the buff, and an entire montage of getting it on set to the tune of Depeche Mod’s “Just Can’t Get Enough”—and that’s just in the first episode!

The entire first season of Rivals is now available to stream in the U.S. via Hulu.