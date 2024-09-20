this is gayer than steamworks https://t.co/vMCrLdH7eo — bd ll h (@ab00xx) September 19, 2024

The opening scene of the video features a shirtless hunk biting into a juicy piece of meat, right off the bone. Then the camera shifts to five shirtless dudes who are flexing outside.

“No women!” declares the manly sounding narrator. “This place banned everything that is not making men grow…”

Except homoerotic imagery, that is!

“Could you survive in this camp for 30 days?” posted one of those weird “Manosphere” accounts called “AlphaFox.”

We’re not sure, but we can think of plenty of guys who would happily accept the challenge!

Stop shaming men for manly activities. Not everything should be sexual.



That being sad, I am gay and somehow this is fa…gayer.pic.twitter.com/Mx8N2wc19q — Simon PhD in Microplastic Fruits (@realsimonsz) September 19, 2024

The camp in question is Ball Time Chamber, a male-only retreat located on a “secluded mountaintop” in Bali. The resort’s website says its grounds are only accessible via a “small footpath.”

The “Manosphere,” whose members consume an animal-based diet and raw milk, is the latest far-right community to fashion in homoerotic tropes. There is a long history of far-right movements and homoerotic practices, perhaps best personified by Ernst Röhm, who served as chief of the SA until he was deposed in 1934.

Much more recently, the deeply homophobic ad that Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ flailing presidential campaign shared last summer featured a bevy of gay imagery.

Homophobic DeSantis Ad Featuring Oiled-Up Bodybuilders Was Just Quietly Deleted https://t.co/8YwsA5jAef — TheGailyGrind 🏳️‍🌈 (@thegailygrind) July 8, 2023

The “Manosphere” represents the far-right/homoerotic crossover to a tee. And Ball Time Chamber is where everything goes down: weightlifting, sauna sessions, steam room soaks.

Its website, which features pictures of shirtless, ripped men eating tomahawk steaks and sweating it out in said sauna, promises visitors they will “create bonds” that impact them “personally and professionally for years to come.”

As one may imagine, the accommodations are… cozy. There are four cabins on the secluded property, and they each house four people. Every cabin has a shared area where aspiring alpha men can “hang out and connect with the other guys.”

The concept behind The Ball Time Chamber is explained as the following:

If you grew up watching Dragon Ball Z, you’ll remember that the characters would often go to a secret training camp where time and gravity were distorted, so they could supercharge their growth and get stronger in a short amount of time. The time chamber was located in a mysterious dimension, was difficult to get to, and had zero distractions. The only thing to do here was to get better.

In other words, “Man Camp” is just… some kind of macho role-play?

Sounds about right!

In related news, it was revealed Friday that anti-LGBTQ+ pro-school privatization activist Corey DeAngelis starred in… gay adult films?

The writers for this season of “WTF???” keep topping themselves! And if they need any practice doing that, we know where they can go.

The Ball Time Chamber awaits!