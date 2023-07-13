This queer Pakistani influencer is pushing boundaries one seductive photo at a time

Growing up in Pakistan, Muhammad Burhan never saw another queer person depicted in media or popular culture. They were ostracized for their effeminate adaptations, and terrorized for their flamboyant personality.

Yet, Burhan never lost hope. An elite student, they received a full scholarship to attend Dickinson College, a prestigious liberal arts school located in southeast Pennsylvania, at just 17 years old. It didn’t take long for Burhan to flourish academically, as they focused on sustainability and other environment-related disciplines.

Today, Burhan works as a program manager for a non-profit in Boston, and has delivered speeches at numerous international conferences, including the Green Allies Conference and United Nations “We the People” Film Festival.

For their efforts, Burhan was named one of the “50 coolest South Asians of 2022.”

But sustainability isn’t the only advocacy work that’s important to them. Using fashion and photography, Burhan expresses their queerness for the world to see. Their Instagram page, which boasts more than 15,000 followers, is filled with stunning photos of Burhan in gender-fluid attire.

This past week, Burhan got hitched, marrying their partner in a traditional Nikah ceremony. While the marriage took place in Greater Boston, Burhan hopes images from the glamorous affair reach their home country, where hopefully other young LGBTQ+ Pakistanis can see there is life beyond the closet.

“Throughout this path, I encountered significant challenges, including bullying and hatred,” they wrote on Instagram. “Little did I know that leaving home would open up a world of possibilities—a life where I could learn to express myself freely, wear skirts and heels, unlearn the colonized mindsets, experience love and be loved, and forge beautiful friendships.”

Burhan looks fabulous in a pair of black high-heeled boots and plaid skirt; but more importantly, their eclectic wardrobe shows bravery. Forced back to Pakistan during COVID, Burhan fully realized the dire landscape for LGBTQ+ Pakistanis. They hope their photoshoots and inspiring words fill a needed vacuum.

“I fight to create visibility and representation for that 8-year-old Burhan getting bullied somewhere,” they told Brown Girl Magazine. “If I had seen more people like me when I was young, I can’t imagine the wonders it would have done to my self-esteem and confidence in school where I was severely bullied and assaulted on a daily basis.”

Along with each photo spread, Burhan highlights a social issue, writing about heavy topics such sex education and honor killings. The Pakistani government actually deleted their Instagram page, showing the strains they’re causing in their home country.

Burhan says their parents get threatened due to their seductive shoots, and some members of their own family have disowned them.

As a non-binary person, Burhan knows it’s hard to feel safe anywhere.

“When I go out, women love to say ‘Yaaas Queen, slay mama!’ But nobody asks how I am getting home safe,” they said. “I want to have a day in life when I can go out in public without having any second thoughts.”

Burhan believes visibility is the best antidote to hate, and that’s why they flaunt their looks, haters be damned.

“Trans and queer liberation have the potential to set everyone free, so when people see a queer person being themselves in public, it challenges what people have been suppressing for so long,” they said. “My content is meant to challenge what people have been taught to fear and suppress. It is shameless, bad, and unapologetic.”

Burhan is always pushing for change, whether they’re speaking on the steps of the Massachusetts State House or pushing societal boundaries. Their work is just beginning, and we can’t wait to see where it leads.

Scroll down for more shots of Burhan looking bold and amazing…