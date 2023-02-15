This “sassy” TikToker’s hilarious iced coffee milk-fueled meltdown is living in our heads rent-free

Screengrabs via @lukeandsassyscott on TikTok

As the old internet adage goes, “Aren’t you tired of being nice? Don’t you just want to go apesh*t?” This week, a hilarious gay TikToker in Melbourne went viral for doing just that.

Scott O’Halloran, half of the brother comedy duo “Luke and Sassy Scott”, lived his “going apesh*t” fantasy over the most mundane possible occurrance: his brother, Luke, had drank the last of the milk, which Scott wanted for his morning iced coffee.

What followed was a Sue Sylvester-level meltdown that left his brother and viewers alike in stitches.

You can almost hear “O Fortuna” playing in the background:

“I’m filming so you can see how ridiculous you sound right now,” Luke says.

“You drink more milk that a baby cow,” Scott yells. “It’s ridiculous!”

When Luke retorts that the milk was his to begin with, we get an incredibly passionate “I don’t care! I do everything else around here!”

To be fair, being intense about your morning iced coffee is one of the rights of being a gay person.

This dairy dispute quickly dissolves into yelling about closing the gate to the pool, calling each other ridiculous, and Scott demanding that Luke go to the shop right that second to right his horrible wrong.

The altercation concludes with Luke behind the camera giving a fleeting “You look really cute right now” as his brother slams the door and screams to someone offscreen about the situation. Some say you can still hear him wailing in the wind over his missing milk to this day.

Fans are clamoring to see this duo take their tiffs to a network near you:

put them on real friends of weho pic.twitter.com/G8hferc2lB — T. Kyle (@tkylemac) February 14, 2023

Big Brother Australia NOWWWWWW — Joe Dombrowski (@MrDtimes3) February 15, 2023

I would literally watch 20 seasons of this, the Kardashians could never — Dave (@DavidMackayy) February 14, 2023

THIS is what happens when you put together people with actual relationships rather than a bunch of hot influencers with nothing in common — Dame Brian Moylan (@BrianJMoylan) February 14, 2023

I don’t watch reality tv but I wouldn’t miss an episode of this lol — Juanitooo (@Silk_da_bebop) February 14, 2023

Viewers living for this drama are in luck, because there’s plenty more sass where that came from! We’ve actually seen this titular “Sassy Scott” go from 0 to 100 before.

A viral video of the pair from last April showed Luke trying to make an Instagram “Boomerang” gif with his brother, but calling out mistakes in each take and making them redo the cheers motion again and again.

Scott started seeing red with each additional take:

Someone get ahold of MTV, stat!