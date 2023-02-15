tiktok tantrum

This “sassy” TikToker’s hilarious iced coffee milk-fueled meltdown is living in our heads rent-free

By
A collage of stills from LukeandSassyScott's 'milk tantrum' TikTok in which Scott O'Halloran is shirtless and yelling.
Screengrabs via @lukeandsassyscott on TikTok

As the old internet adage goes, “Aren’t you tired of being nice? Don’t you just want to go apesh*t?” This week, a hilarious gay TikToker in Melbourne went viral for doing just that.

Scott O’Halloran, half of the brother comedy duo “Luke and Sassy Scott”, lived his “going apesh*t” fantasy over the most mundane possible occurrance: his brother, Luke, had drank the last of the milk, which Scott wanted for his morning iced coffee.

What followed was a Sue Sylvester-level meltdown that left his brother and viewers alike in stitches.

You can almost hear “O Fortuna” playing in the background:

@lukeandsassyscott

Watch my brother go from 0 to 100? #sassy #funny #brother #milk #fyp #0to100

? original sound – Luke And Sassy Scott

“I’m filming so you can see how ridiculous you sound right now,” Luke says.

“You drink more milk that a baby cow,” Scott yells. “It’s ridiculous!”

When Luke retorts that the milk was his to begin with, we get an incredibly passionate “I don’t care! I do everything else around here!”

To be fair, being intense about your morning iced coffee is one of the rights of being a gay person.

This dairy dispute quickly dissolves into yelling about closing the gate to the pool, calling each other ridiculous, and Scott demanding that Luke go to the shop right that second to right his horrible wrong.

The altercation concludes with Luke behind the camera giving a fleeting “You look really cute right now” as his brother slams the door and screams to someone offscreen about the situation. Some say you can still hear him wailing in the wind over his missing milk to this day.

Fans are clamoring to see this duo take their tiffs to a network near you:

Viewers living for this drama are in luck, because there’s plenty more sass where that came from! We’ve actually seen this titular “Sassy Scott” go from 0 to 100 before.

A viral video of the pair from last April showed Luke trying to make an Instagram “Boomerang” gif with his brother, but calling out mistakes in each take and making them redo the cheers motion again and again.

Scott started seeing red with each additional take:

@lukeandsassyscott

Watch my brother go from 0 to 100 ? @scottoscotto #fyp #funny #prank #boomerang #brother #family #gay #fashion #fail

? original sound – Luke And Sassy Scott

Someone get ahold of MTV, stat!