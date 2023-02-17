This savvy Girl Scout just cornered the WeHo cookie market and, honey, we’re sold!

Photo via Getty Images

Like any pop star or Real Housewife™ worth their salt knows, cornering the LGBTQ+ market can be a slingshot to success. Gay men earn more money on average than their straight counterparts and know how to put it to more fun use.

Glendale Girl Scout and new pint-sized gay icon Siena has tapped into that potential to very lucrative results. She’s taken to selling her wares throughout West Hollywood’s LGBT Rainbow District alongside her little sister, their mother, Jenn Levin, and their TV producer aunt, Julie LaPlaca (the last of whom is a WeHo resident herself).

This quartet of queens big and small have been greeted by drag queens, hungry bar patrons, and open wallets. Siena apparently sells about 100 boxes singlehandedly each weekend.

And it looks like she’s having a blast doing it:

You just know the rest of her troop is jealous!

“Siena is participating in a cookie sale to earn money to support Girl Scouts and we thought, what better place to sell cookies than in West Hollywood?” Levin tells the WeHo Times.

“We were here last weekend,” she recalls. “A guy named Adam said he ate through all his boxes. He came back this weekend and said, ‘Are you going to pay for my weight watchers?’ I told him that I’m a hypnotherapist, so if he ever wants to cut back on the sweets, to call me.”

While they might be flooding the streets of WeHo with sugar and carbs, they’re also flooding it with smiles.

“I was dreading selling Girl Scout cookies, but the gays have made it so much fun that now I’m happy to drive 40 mins to sell cookies,” Levin says. “We were so excited that drag queen Billy [Francesca] bought the last 4 boxes of Lemon-ups, so mom could go home and relax with a glass of wine.”

Siena looks jubilant in her pic with Francesca, who dons a modest zebra-print dress. When asked about her thoughts on all the drag queens in the area, the little businesswoman simply says, “Yeah, l kind of expected that here.”

For those looking to buy from our new favorite entrepreneur (or to donate cookies!) check out Siena’s Digital Cookie Site here.

Sales only run through mid-March and scouts are already seeing shortages of certain flavors, so get ’em while they last!