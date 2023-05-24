This sexy gaymer is an expert at ‘Elden Ring’, ‘Hades’, and flaunting his ripped body

David Ace straddles the fence between “geeky” and “slutty.” The former adult film star is notable for portraying a pastiche of Tony “Iron Man” Stark in The Gayvengers, a hardcore homoerotic parody of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

But since the cameras stopped rolling, David continues to make nerdy magic… literally. As an avid gaymer, this tasty twunk gravitates towards sword-and-sorcery series, tracing back to his interest in the iconic RPG Skyrim.

David Ace (center) in a scene from ‘The Gayvengers.’

“My gaming is limited to things that I just hyper-focus on forever,” David Ace explained to Queerty during a FaceTime interview over the weekend.

“For context, Skyrim came out over 10 years ago. And that is something that I still dabble in once in a while. I just love anything that feels very open world. Of course, with a lot of magic. If there isn’t magic involved in the game, if I don’t get to cast spells, I have no interest. So Skyrim was one of those early games for me that hit hard and still has a grip on me to this day.”

David’s love for video game wizardry continues into contemporary gayming, specifically with titles like Elden Ring and Hades.

“Hades on the Switch, that’s one of the actually the only rogue-like game that I have thoroughly enjoyed, again, because it involves a lot of magic. And, a lot of Greek mythology, which is also another big thing that I love.”

“Elden Ring really just gripped me by the throat,” David continued. “I’ve got, I think, between 500 and 600 hours on my character right now. I’m f*cking addicted. Again, I love anything where I can cast spells, so I went in just as a full-on sorcerer build, just obliterating people. So right now I’m really enjoying invading other worlds and just kicking ass and feeling like a sorcerer goddess.”

