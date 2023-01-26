This sneak peek at Bad Bunny and Gael García Bernal’s movie make-out has fans gagged

Latin pop star heartthrob Bad Bunny continues to hand-feed the gays everything we could want. He given us live male kisses at the VMAs, a sickening drag look, better twerking than we could’ve imagined, and more.

His latest move is proving to be a new height with fans. The Album of the Year-nominated singer is making a turn into acting with films like Bullet Train and the recently Sundance-premiered Cassandro, a biopic of the luchador of the same name starring Gael García Bernal.

While folks were already excited to see Benito’s acting chops play out again, they got even more than they were anticipating when pictures from one of his scenes hit the internet. In it, his and García Bernal’s characters are deeply locking lips.

Like, deeply:

SE FILTRAN IMÁGENES DE BAD BUNNY BESANDO A OTRO HOMBRE



Circula en redes sociales unas fotografías donde se ve a Bad Bunny besando al actor mexicano, Gael García. Las imágenes son parte de la película "Cassandro", basada en el primer luchador profesional en declararse gay. pic.twitter.com/Tg4gzCTeiO — Diario La Huella (@LaHuellaSV) January 25, 2023

Is it hot in here? We’re sweating a bit!

This is neither of their first time locking lips with another man on stage or screen. Bad Bunny has his aforementioned VMAs moment, while García Bernal’s sensational career includes films like the classic, sexy Cuarón picture Y Tu Mamá También.

Experience in mind, Cassandro is sure to be an artful, beloved spot in their respective résumés.

Fans are certainly taking notice:

Bad Bunny and Gael Garcia? SLAY. WORK. pic.twitter.com/4O9My8BPBB — BC’s eyelashes (@imeaniguesz) January 24, 2023

BAD BUNNY KISSING MY FAVORITE ACTOR EVER GAEL GARCIA https://t.co/oXPI0rgu4M pic.twitter.com/U5ftg5AanF — annalice (@ttrashmagic) January 24, 2023

Bad bunny kissing Gael García Bernal ?!? ?? okay but I need both of them to kiss me now !! — Syn ?? (@lovablequeer) January 25, 2023

BAD BUNNY KISSED GAEL GARCIA BERNAL!?!??!?!?1 — Óscar Moisés Díaz ???? ???? (@cielosueloastro) January 24, 2023

Bad Bunny y Gael??? Are they trying to KILL ME? — Bianca Betancourt (@ByBiancaBee) January 25, 2023

Mis respetos para Gael García, yo no podría besar a Bad Bunny sin que se me pusiera el rifle bien tieso pic.twitter.com/JVud1fe9He — Leo Lodge ? (@angelinferno8) January 25, 2023

en el beso de bad bunny y gael garcía solo falto yo — RRR (@Regg_Rdgz) January 25, 2023

Gael García besando a Bad Bunny.



Yo: pic.twitter.com/kczg5lDXrs — Amigobvio (@amigobvio) January 24, 2023

EL BAD BUNNY Y GAEL GARCÍA BERNAL BESUQUEANDOSE EN LA BOCA !! pic.twitter.com/XiyXQacclw — Alberto Garza (@garzaa614) January 26, 2023

We need the full clip to leak expeditiously.