This sneak peek at Bad Bunny and Gael García Bernal’s movie make-out has fans gagged

Latin pop star heartthrob Bad Bunny continues to hand-feed the gays everything we could want. He given us live male kisses at the VMAs, a sickening drag look, better twerking than we could’ve imagined, and more.
His latest move is proving to be a new height with fans. The Album of the Year-nominated singer is making a turn into acting with films like Bullet Train and the recently Sundance-premiered Cassandro, a biopic of the luchador of the same name starring Gael García Bernal.
While folks were already excited to see Benito’s acting chops play out again, they got even more than they were anticipating when pictures from one of his scenes hit the internet. In it, his and García Bernal’s characters are deeply locking lips.
Like, deeply:
Is it hot in here? We’re sweating a bit!
This is neither of their first time locking lips with another man on stage or screen. Bad Bunny has his aforementioned VMAs moment, while García Bernal’s sensational career includes films like the classic, sexy Cuarón picture Y Tu Mamá También.
Experience in mind, Cassandro is sure to be an artful, beloved spot in their respective résumés.
Fans are certainly taking notice:
We need the full clip to leak expeditiously.