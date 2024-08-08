A crazy Taylor Swift fan theory that even the political conspiracists can get into — finally!

It all started with an Instagram post from The Tortured Poets Department singer celebrating her latest Eras Tour stop in Warsaw: “Our first time ever playing in Poland, but it won’t be the last… I seriously had the best time,” she wrote.

But the Swifties, known for scouring every punctuation mark and trivial detail in hopes of locating Easter eggs or secret clues, saw something else: a seeming endorsement of Kamala Harris for president.

Taylor Swift casually dropped this photo to endorse Kamala Harris why is NO ONE talking about this ???#TaylorSwift #Kamala2024 #HarrisWalz2024 pic.twitter.com/VhLjKl3LjD — Haley (@haleyyslaterr) August 7, 2024

Spoiler alert: they were wrong, and we all need to go outside and touch grass!

To be fair, the evidence — a concert pic showing Tay onstage with the silhouette of a female person in a suit behind her — was enough to set Gay Twitter X™️ abuzz and send conservatives into a spiral.

Never mind that it was one image in a gallery of photos. Or that Swift’s caption made no mention of politics whatsoever. LOL.

“It really feels like it should be a bigger deal that Taylor Swift left a shadow of Kamala on her Instagram post but I don’t really see anyone talking about it,” one user wrote.

Even Fox News gave airtime to the harebrained theory: “She can vote any kind of way she wants, she can talk about it off stage, but when people pay to see you, just perform,” Harris Faulkner said.

Fox's 2024 version of shut up and dribble, is shut up and perform



Faulkner on Taylor Swift: "She can vote any kind of way she wants, she can talk about it off stage, but when people pay to see you, just perform"



Also Harris, yes, for her song 'The Man' her dancers wear suits pic.twitter.com/Ucoz1bvzog — Lis Power (@LisPower1) August 7, 2024

Nevertheless, the apparent soft-launched endorsement was quickly debunked.

Several media outlets (and eagle-eyed fans) pointed out that the shadow belongs to one of Swift’s background dancers, who’s seen exiting the stage after their corporate-styled performance of “The Man.”

Did y’all really think the world’s loudest pop star was just going to Photoshop a pic and call it a day?! Awkward!

That being said, if and when Swift endorses a candidate, it’s going to be a big deal. According to reports, Democratic campaign aides have been chasing her support since January.

And while the “Fortnight” singer is yet to speak on the 2024 election, she endorsed the Biden-Harris ticket in 2020 with a V Magazine cover story and plate of cookies. Yum!

I spoke to @vmagazine about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president. So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the tv a lot. And I also have custom cookies ???



? @inezandvinoodh pic.twitter.com/DByvIgKocr — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 7, 2020

“The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included,” she said at the time.

While Swifties are anxious for an outspoken and liberal celeb like Tay to declare the Harris ticket as “Bejeweled,” she likely has her reasons for not yet doing so.

This week, her team and the Vienna government were forced to cancel three international shows after “two men were arrested in an ISIS-connected terrorist plot against her upcoming concerts.”

Plus, Swift has tour dates lined up in Florida, Louisiana, and Indiana in the two weeks leading up to the election, when her endorsement — or a legitimate Harris onstage appearance — could make an even bigger splash.

In the meantime, to quote Taylor herself: “You need to calm down!”

At least we can enjoy a newfound political fervor surrounding the Harris-Walz ticket — and the hilarious memes it’s already inspired.

