This upcoming zombie movie has Cheyenne Jackson, Margaret Cho & possibly the gayest cast ever

Image Credits: Instagram, @cheyennejackson (left) | Margaret Cho via Netflix / Jutharat Pinyodoonyachet (right)

It’s nothing new to say that the gays love their horror movies—it’s a truth well-documented on this very site that the genre historically features plenty of allegories for the LGBTQ+ experience.

So, we take it if you’re reading this, you might be familiar with the name George A. Romero, a.k.a. “The Godfather Of Zombies.” Starting with 1968’s Night Of The Living Dead, the filmmaker basically created the zombie subgenre as we know it and revolutionized horror with his movies that blended scares with social commentary.

Well, as Deadline reports, the late, legendary director’s daughter, Tina Romero, is now getting ready to make her first zombie movie—and it’s going to be a horror-comedy with an all-star, all-queer cast.

Sometimes nepotism is good!

Katy O’Brian, Margaret Cho, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Cheyenne Jackson, Jaquel Spivey, Nina West and more to star in horror comedy ‘QUEENS OF THE DEAD’ from Tina Romero, daughter of George A. Romero.



It follows a group of drag queens and club kids who team up to fight zombies. pic.twitter.com/0Gh4k5lJsc — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 18, 2024

Titled Queens Of The Dead, Romero’s feature film debut (co-written by comedian Erin Judge) will follow in her father’s footsteps to tell the story of a zombie apocalypse. Only, this one will find its way to Brooklyn, New York, where a drag show is taking the stage at a local gay bar

Per Deadline, the official synopsis is such: “The story follows an eclectic group of drag queens, club kids, and frenemies who must put aside their personal dramas and use their unique skills to combat the brain-thirsty undead when a zombie apocalypse breaks out during their drag show in Brooklyn.”

Okay, color us intrigued!! Thanks to the groundwork laid by George A. Romero, “zombie movies” have such well-recognized tropes that there are plenty of ways to have fun with and subvert them. And, outside of provocateur Bruce LaBruce’s explicit adult film L.A. Zombie or his oddball art film Otto; Or, Up With Dead People, we haven’t really seen somewhere bring a queer lens to the genre yet.

The idea of a cast of characters fending for the life while holed up in bar is giving us flashbacks to the final act of Shaun Of The Dead—which is a good thing because that movie is amazing (Remember when they fight the zombies to the tune of Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now”? Maybe we get something like that, but with a Kylie Minogue song instead!)