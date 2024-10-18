Michael Jordan is watching, and you’re wearing the wrong pair of briefs!

While Jordan’s partnership with Nike revolutionized athlete endorsement deals–and was the subject of a major motion picture–the all-time great enjoyed a multi-decade relationship with another iconic American brand.

For 32 years, Jordan was the face of Hanes underwear, starring in ads alongside celebrities such as Jackie Chan, Cuba Gooding Jr., Matthew Perry and Charlie Sheen. Though the six-time NBA champ was never filmed in his skivvies, those around him sometimes were.

That’s the case in one classic ad from the ’90s. The commercial starts with four dudes hanging out in the gym locker room, dressed down to their classic white briefs.

They look happy and relaxed… and ready for a trip to the sauna.

But then MJ shows up, and the mood changes. The guys stop their chatter, and feast their eyes on the basketball legend.

Jordan starts rummaging through his gym bag, only to pull out a pair of… red briefs. That’s right, red!

The once-boisterous group of Hanes-wearing pals grow silent, trying to mask their embarrassment. But Jordan can sense their discomfort.

The 5-time MVP shoots them an icy glance of disapproval. A menace on and off the court, Jordan knows how to pounce on others’ weaknesses.

Faced with intimidation, the four gym buds change their look for the following week. They dress in their new pairs of red undies, just as MJ would want.

Sure enough, Jordan strolls into the locker room, and takes his same spot on the bench. The guys stare and smile, only to see that Jordan is hawking… black briefs with a pattern.

Imagine their embarrassment! That’s like showing up to the Meat Rack in the wrong jockstrap!

Ever perceptive, Jordan knows exactly what he’s doing. He knows the locker room guys are yearning for his approval; and thus, will wear whatever he deems appropriate.

“Hey, as long as they’re Hanes,” he says on his way out.

Jordan signed with Hanes in 1989, before he won his first NBA title. The North Carolina native seemed like a perfect match for the apparel brand, which was founded in Winston-Salem.

They celebrated 30 years together with a special trading card promotion in 2019. (Jordan and Hanes quietly ended their partnership in 2021.)

As mentioned, Jordan never modeled the underwear himself, showing the ultimate power of his appeal. Consumers didn’t actually need to see Jordan in briefs. His endorsement was enough.

But that doesn’t mean we wouldn’t have been curious to see! Luckily for us, one of the NBA’s newest underwear models doesn’t mind showing off…

Meet, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The All-Star was featured in the first male underwear ad campaign for Kim Kardahian’s shapewear clothing line, Skims.

The ultimate first layers, worn by basketball’s all-star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. pic.twitter.com/Sde7Ibur0u — SKIMS (@skims) October 23, 2023

With the Thunder considered a legit title contender, we should be able to feast on Gilgeous-Alexander all season long. He has our attention, whether he’s on the court or in underwear ads… just like Mike!

